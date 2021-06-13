Rodney McAree: Working with Mick McDermott and Glentoran's talented squad is perfect opportunity for me

The former Dungannon Swifts manager joined McDermott’s backroom set-up at The Oval this week.

But McAree revealed the seed for him to join the Glens was first planted a few months ago.

However, his commitment to Warrenpoint Town and Barry Gray meant plans were placed on the back burner.

New Glentoran coach Rodney McAree. Picture courtesy of Glentoran FC

“I had a chat with Mick when Glentoran played Warrenpoint down at Milltown,” explained McAree.

“He said the week prior to me joining Warrenpoint he had a conversation with ‘Windy’ about me coming into the Glens as coach to help out on the training pitch and what have you.

“Obviously I had then joined Warrenpoint so it was put on the back burner at that stage, but he said you never know what will happen further down the line.

“That was all that was said but he planted the seed with me at that stage.

“He then called me on Monday to see if I was interested in going, but I already had had a good think about it by that stage given that he had spoken to me about it a few months ago.

“I always thought if the opportunity came up again I’d like to give it a rattle.

“Mick wants me to come in and help out with training during the week and also matchdays.

“I was very happy at Warrenpoint and what I was doing there and working along with Barry and Gavin Dykes. Barry was brilliant with me.

“But whenever this opportunity came along, as much as I was disappointed in leaving Warrenpoint after such a short period of time, I was delighted to throw myself into a club that has been progressively doing better and achieving more over the past two or three years.

“They are gradually getting closer to the top of the table and looking like they could potentially do something in the foreseeable future.

“I wanted to give myself a bit of a challenge and give it a rattle...European football, playing in the big games, competing for major trophies, these are the things that enticed me.

“Mick encouraged me as well with his background given where he has been and who he has coached and worked with.

“I’m 46, I don’t know if that’s still classed as young, but I’ve got an opportunity to go and learn off him as well.

“I’ll see how Mick does things and maybe develop new ideas, which I’m looking forward to.

“First and foremost it’s about Glentoran and he wants the best for Glentoran.

“There would be something wrong if he wasn’t doing that.

“He maybe has ruffled a few feathers along the way, but he has certainly improved Glentoran.

“He has answered a lot of questions as well and can back up any arguments he has maybe fallen into.”

McAree is looking forward to being involved on a full-time basis with a squad which he feels is packed with quality.

“When you look through the squad Elliott Morris is the oldest at 40 but then there’s a gap to Marcus Kane and Ruaidhri Donnelly at 29, so the age of the squad is terrific.

“You have players who are at their peak, you have players who are coming to their peak, but there’s not too many who are past their peak.

“They have certainly recruited very well over the last couple of seasons. The age profile is fantastic.

“I’m just looking forward to getting going and starting with them and seeing what I can do to try and improve things.”

