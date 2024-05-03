Rory Hale with one of Cliftonville's standout players of the season, Shea Kearney. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

The likes of Shea Kearney, Odhran Casey, Ben Wilson, Sean Stewart and David Odumosu, who are all aged 23 or under, have impressed for Jim Magilton’s side, helping take the Reds within one game of competition glory alongside booking their spot in Europe for next season.

Kearney was nominated for NIFWA Young Player of the Year – an award won by Loughgall’s Benji Magee – while Casey earned a maiden Northern Ireland U21 cap last month, only Larne’s Andy Ryan scored more league goals than Wilson (18) and Odumosu kept 11 Premiership clean sheets.

Hale progressed through the ranks at Premier League giants Aston Villa before returning to the Irish League with Crusaders in 2019 following time on the books of Galway United and Derry City, and while the 27-year-old will be available for any pre-match advice if required, he’s backing Cliftonville’s next generation to thrive in this environment.

"Once you get on the pitch you have to let young players feel their way into the game - if you start telling them to do this and that it starts taking away from what they've been good at all season,” he said. "Our young boys - Shea, Odhran, Sean, Ben - the way they've grown into this league...it took me three or four years to develop into the player I am today in this league and these boys have done it in four or five months.

"It's up to them to feel their way into the game, feel their way into the atmosphere, the pressure and that's what they'll thrive on.

"Fair play to the management team for sticking by them. I've been in teams where you have one bad game and you might not get another one for a month.

"Fair play to Jim because if they do have a bad game they are right back in and have another chance to show what they can do.