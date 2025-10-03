Ryan Cooney admits he is loving life at Glentoran since his summer switch from Crewe Alexandra

Glentoran defender Ryan Cooney says he is relishing every moment of his new challenge in east Belfast as they prepare for their Sports Direct Premiership trip to Cliftonville this evening.

The 25-year-old full-back, who arrived from Crewe Alexandra in the summer, has made an impressive start to life at the BetMcLean Oval, with Glentoran unbeaten after eight league fixtures, six wins and two draws placing them top of the table.

The Manchester-born ace has quickly established himself in Declan Devine’s squad, contributing a goal, an assist and helping the Glens record five clean sheets in nine appearances.

“I’ve loved every minute since joining Glentoran and I’m really enjoying my football here,” said the former Morecambe man. “From the first day I walked through the door the lads have been brilliant, the staff have been so professional and the supporters have been outstanding in the way they’ve welcomed me. That makes a huge difference when you’re settling into a new club.

“There’s a fantastic camaraderie in this group. We know how to have a laugh together off the pitch, but when it comes to training and matches everyone is switched on and prepared to work. That balance between enjoyment and professionalism is something special and it really shines through on the pitch.

“Declan and Paddy (McCourt) set the standards every single day. Their professionalism, the intensity of training and the attention to detail in everything they do drives the players forward. Their ambition rubs off on the squad and it makes you want to push yourself and deliver for them, for your teammates and for the supporters.

“The league is strong and every game has been a real test, but that’s exactly what I wanted when I came here. I’ve faced tough opposition already and that will only continue, but that’s what helps you improve as a player. I missed the start of pre-season and had a couple of niggles as well as the broken nose, so I still feel there’s more to come from me.”

Glentoran’s fixture at home to Larne was postponed last week due to a waterlogged pitch, whilst Cliftonville go into the contest hurting after a 2-1 defeat at home to Portadown.

With that in mind, Cooney is expecting a response from Jim Magilton’s men.

“I’ve never played at Solitude, but I’ve been told what a tough place it is to go, so I know how big a challenge Friday will be,” he added.

"Cliftonville are a strong side with quality all over the pitch and they always play with real intensity.

"We’ll need to be switched on from the first whistle, stay disciplined in our shape and make sure we impose our own game on the match.