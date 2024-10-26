Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall’s 12-game winless Premiership run came to an end as Ryan Waide scored twice in their stunning 3-1 victory over high-flying Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park. Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS:

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Solis Grogan, S Scott, King, McGovern, Dillon, Glenny, Maguire, McAleese, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana.

Subs: Dunne, J Scott, Curry, Knowles, Boyd, Alves, Galvin.

Ryan Waide scored twice for Loughgall on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, McDermott, Rea, Kelly, Waide, Ferris, Norton, Gibson, Cartwright, Francis, McCloskey.

Subs: Turker, Murdock, McAleer, Kerr, Balde, Harvey, Towe.

Referee: Chris Morrison.

FIRST HALF

4: First shot on target of the afternoon comes from John McGovern, who drives towards the box before unleashing an effort which Nathan Gartside comfortably holds.

9: Loughgall have made a bright start but one slack pass and Dungannon are in behind. Kealan Dillon sends John McGovern through but his attempted lay-off to Andrew Mitchell is off the mark.

18: Loughgall midfielder Robbie Norton first player into Chris Morrison’s book after a high boot in a challenge with Kealan Dillon.

23: OFF THE BAR! Loughgall have been superb at the start of this match and go close to taking the lead as Lewis Francis’ header comes back off the crossbar against his former club.

28: GOAL (ANDREW MITCHELL). Superb attacking play from Dungannon helps them grab the opener. Lovely through ball from Mitchell finds Thomas Maguire, who passes it back across goal for the Swifts striker to slam home. 1-0 Dungannon.

36: Loughgall captain Nathaniel Ferris joins Robbie Norton in being cautioned for a challenge on goalkeeper Patrick Solis Grogan.

45: Kealan Dillon booked for taking down Jordan Gibson as he tried to launch a counter. Four minutes of added time.

45+1: Seconds later Steven Scott follows Dillon into the book for a challenge on Ryan Waide. The resulting free-kick comes to nothing.

HALF TIME: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1 – 0 LOUGHGALL.

SECOND HALF

51: Loughgall left-back Jamie Rea the latest player booked after going through the back of John McGovern.

54: Dungannon really should have a second as Andrew Mitchell swings a dangerous cross in towards John McGovern, who can’t get the decisive touch with the goal at his mercy.

57: GOAL (RYAN WAIDE) 1-1. Loughgall find their way in behind as a failed headed clearance from Dungannon falls to Waide, who sprints forward before smashing home from a narrow angle.

59: GOAL (RYAN WAIDE) 2-1. Wow! Loughgall now ahead and it’s Waide again. Stunning attacking move with Nathaniel Ferris laying it off to Jordan Gibson, who plays it wide to Waide and he makes no mistake.

60: Rodney McAree responds by sending on Leo Alves and James Knowles for Bobby-Jack McAleese and Kealan Dillon.

67: Huge penalty appeals from Dungannon as Andrew Mitchell is dragged down in the box before Leo Alves forces Nathan Gartside into a smart save.

71: Alberto Balde replaces goalscorer Ryan Waide, who limps off with an apparent injury.

76: GOAL (ROBBIE NORTON) 3-1. Loughgall have been immense today and another fluid attacking play sees Norton slam home inside the box.

77: Both sides make changes with Steven Scott replaced by Tomas Galvin for the hosts while Adam Towe replaces Jordan Gibson.

81: Conor McCloskey down with an injury and won’t be able to continue so is replaced by Conor Kerr. Nathaniel Ferris also makes way for Caolan McAleer.

83: Luke Cartwright booked for stopping a Dungannon attack down the right.

86: Final throw of the dice from Rodney McAree as Leon Boyd replaces Dylan King.

90: Five minutes of added time.

90+2: Caolan McAleer almost adds icing to Loughgall’s cake after being found by Alberto Balde’s cross but shoots high over Dungannon’s crossbar.