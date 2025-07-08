Sheffield United confirm arrival of Cliftonville teenager as latest Irish League talent makes dream move
Morrison is the latest Irish League youngster to seal a dream move across the water with the likes of Chris Atherton, Calum Anderson, Luke Hawe and Joel Kerr also earning transfers this summer.
The Northern Ireland U16 international has impressed during his time at Solitude and the North Belfast club have wished Morrison well for the next step of his career.
“Cliftonville Football Club extends best wishes to Emmett Morrison following confirmation of his move to Sheffield United,” the club posted on their website. “The young midfielder, who has played a starring role in our Academy set-up, has joined the Blades for an undisclosed fee, with all at the Reds offering him the very best of luck for his time with the English Championship side and throughout his future career.”
Morrison made two appearances for Northern Ireland’s U16s last year, starting against Finland before coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Scotland.
He was named the JD Academy’s Player of the Month for November 2024 and was included in Northern Ireland’s Victory Shield squad.
Last season, Sheffield United finished fourth in the Professional Development League’s North Division, where they took on the likes of Burnley, Birmingham City and rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
Morrison will work under U18s manager Jim O’Brien, who spent time at Celtic, Coventry City and Notts County during his own playing career before retiring in 2024.
