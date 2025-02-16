Stephen Baxter admits Carrick Rangers will need 'courage, calmness and quality' in Premiership 'dogfight'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter admits his side are in a Premiership “dogfight” after their 3-1 defeat to high-flying Dungannon Swifts.

Andrew Mitchell, Leo Alves and Adam Glenny all netted in a devastating 19-minute first half blitz to give Dungannon a comfortable advantage and while Paul Heatley netted during a much-improved Carrick display after the break, the damage had ultimately been done at Stangmore Park.

The defeat means Baxter’s men remain in eleventh, 11 points behind Ballymena United in the race to avoid a promotion/relegation play-off against the Championship’s second-placed team, and their winless league run has now extended to 10 matches, dating back to November 30.

Next weekend’s home clash with Loughgall, who are nine points adrift at the bottom, takes on slightly more significance as Carrick look to get back to winning ways.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"We’re in a dogfight right now and it’s going to take a lot of courage, calmness and quality,” said Baxter. "The first 20 or 25 minutes of the match I thought Dungannon were excellent, passed the ball with great quality, got in behind us too easily, we dilly-dallied on the ball and allowed them to come onto us far too easily, which got them the opening goal.

"Joe (Crowe) dilly-dallied on the ball, got caught, they were straight through the middle and the overloads were evident.

"We had to change our shape to stop that flow and we did. For 15 or 20 minutes we settled into the game and in the second half we were very, very good.

"We scored our goal, had them under constant pressure, but the damage was done. When you’re 3-0 down at half-time it’s an uphill task.”

The introduction of Danny Gibson at half-time provided Carrick with a physical presence in attack and he played a key role in Heatley’s strike before putting the ball in the net himself – an effort which was ruled out for offside.

While happy to see a response from their disappointing first half showing, Baxter says it was too little, too late.

"It’s very frustrating because you shouldn’t need to wait to go 3-0 down to have a go at it,” he added. "We talked about what we wanted to try and do in this game, which is what we did in the second half, but in the first half we didn’t do any of it and got dragged into playing a game the way they wanted to play it.

"Ultimately that wasn’t the way to play from our side of things. A couple of slick passes, slick moves and they scored the goals...that’s good from them and they’ll be very pleased with that.

"I said at half-time to our team that we had to show character, fight and belief, forget about the score and told them to go out and win the second half, and they did that.

"Ultimately that’s only pride you’re playing for – you’ve lost the football match. They showed a bit of character and resilience.

"It was really, really good (in the second half) and we were camped in their half looking for a second and third goal, but we just ran out of time.