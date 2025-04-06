Stephen Baxter confident Carrick Rangers talisman hitting top form at the right time after Portadown brace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter hailed the performance of Danny Gibson in their 4-1 Premiership win over Portadown and feels his talisman is starting to hit form at the right time as they look to preserve top-flight status.

Gibson enjoyed a tremendous debut campaign at Taylors Avenue last term after joining from Glentoran, scoring 21 goals across all competitions, including 16 in the league as Carrick secured a European play-off spot.

The 29-year-old took his current campaign tally to 12 by netting twice in Saturday’s emphatic triumph which has all but ensured Baxter’s men a spot in the end-of-season Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against the Championships’ second-placed team.

Joe Crowe and Albert Watson were also on the scoresheet as Carrick celebrated only a second league win since November and Baxter knows an in-form Gibson could prove pivotal over the coming weeks.

Danny Gibson scored twice in Carrick Rangers' 4-1 Premiership victory over Portadown. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought he was our best player on Tuesday night (against Cliftonville) and I told him so,” Baxter told the club’s media channel. “He's really starting to lead the line the way I always expected him to lead the line.

"Players are not robots, they are people with issues sometimes in their lives and you have to combine it all together.

"They can be feeling wee knocks and all sorts of things, but it's bringing it all together at the right moment and his performance levels over the past two games have been really good.

"We need momentum and boys rising to the challenge.

"Now we can relax a bit knowing we've got ourselves into the play-off and treat the next couple of games with no pressure and give one or two minutes that need them."

Baxter also reserved special praise for 39-year-old Watson, who has only made nine Premiership appearances this season due to injury but was drafted in to captain Carrick in the absence of Luke McCullough.

There was further positives to take with Reece Glendinning making his first senior outing since October while Kyle Cherry also started after a month on the sidelines.

"It was very pleasing to have the start we had, going 2-0 up quickly and put Portadown on the back foot,” added Baxter. “Our momentum was very good, we were very strong from the start and Danny and Nedas (Maciulaitis) were really causing them trouble, as was Jack O'Reilly down the left.

"We had a number of injuries coming into the game with no Seanan (Clucas) or Luke...we had to rethink bits and pieces around positioning.

"When you get the level of performance and how the team really went after this, Albert Watson captained the team in Luke's absence and I tell you what, 39 years old running about putting his head on everything, directing the traffic, making sure everybody was on their toes - he was superb here today.

"We had that look about us...I felt it has been coming for a few weeks.