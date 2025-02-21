Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter has told his players to “embrace the challenge” of trying to improve their current position in what he feels is the most competitive Premiership campaign he’s been involved in.

Having not picked up a league victory since November 30 – a run spanning 10 matches – Carrick sit nine points ahead of bottom side Loughgall, who they welcome to Taylors Avenue this weekend, but are 12 adrift of tenth-placed Ballymena United, making them favourites to enter a tense promotion/relegation play-off against the Championship’s second-best team to preserve top-flight status.

The ‘Gers have struggled for goals, netting the Premiership’s lowest team tally of 23 and failed to score in seven matches of their current winless run, and Saturday’s contest takes on extra significance for the Villagers as they look to take the first step of their great escape.

While Baxter has spent the best part of the last decade competing at the league’s top-end, winning three Gibson Cup crowns during a trophy-laden tenure with Crusaders, he’s ready to embrace a battle at the bottom.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"If you turn up as a beaten team then you shouldn't go out to play,” he said. "In this Carrick Rangers team since I've got there, the effort, desire, laughter and enjoyment we're getting in training, all of those things have been superb.

"I'm very excited about the squad, the newcomers who have joined in the last few months - that has given us a real lift.

"There's a lot of encouragement and excitement, so nothing is really sitting here fazing me too much around the things we are doing.

"Embrace the challenge, don't run away from the challenge.

"This is now my 20th year so it was a long time ago and the game has changed dramatically with how teams prepare, train and how a week pans out.

"It's how you prepare people, how people get ready to play matches of this magnitude and keeping your head while everyone else around you is panicking.

"Go express yourself, do your thing and remember it's only a game of football - don't get too carried away with it."

While Linfield are runaway leaders at the Premiership’s summit and Glentoran continue to impress, only nine points separates third-placed Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena, leaving an intriguing battle in the race for a top-six finish.

"No question (it’s the most competitive league), from top to bottom,” added Baxter. “From my short spell with Carrick, we've been very, very competitive in every single match and been very unlucky in some of the games not to pick up more points than we have.

"That gives me a lot of heart.

"We played Larne recently and were every bit a match for them, Ballymena was the same and we probably deserved to win the game, we probably deserved to win the game at Mourneview Park where we played for an hour with 10 men.

"When you're competing as well as we are in those games it gives you confidence that you're very much in the mix.