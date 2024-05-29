Coleraine's Stephen Lowry. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has paid tribute to “brilliant servant” Stephen Lowry following the 37-year-old’s decision to depart the Bannsiders after almost 400 appearances.

​Lowry’s exit was confirmed by the Premiership club along with news three players – Kieran Farren, Conor McKendry and Lee Harkin – will also be leaving The Showgrounds following a decision not to renew the trio’s contracts.

“We would like to thank Stephen for his two stints at the club,” said Kearney on the official Coleraine website. “Stephen has been there for a huge part of my management career and he’s been a brilliant servant. How he has kept his body to keep producing top performances at the age of 37 is great testament to him and he’s been the ultimate professional. I wish Stephen nothing but the best for the future.”

Kearney also was quick to thank Farren, McKendry and Harkin.

“Kieran departs the club as he wishes to pursue a PGCE in England,” said Kearney. “It is a frustrating one for us as Kieran’s development with us was good and he was only going to get better due to his age.

“However, we can’t stand in his way of his future career.

“We promised him (McKendry) plenty of football and he certainly got that, with his development continuously improving and getting stronger.

"The club appreciates Conor’s intentions in terms of where he sees himself in the future.