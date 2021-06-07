Stephen Robinson takes over the reins at Morecambe

The former Mother well boss takes over the Shrimps following Derek Adams departure days after they had won the League Two play-off.

John McMahon will stay on as Robinson’s assistant, with former Morecambe striker Diarmuid O’Carroll coming in as first-team coach.

O'Carroll, who also played in the Irish League with Crusaders, Cliftonville and Glenavon, previously worked under Robinson at Fir Park.

Stephen Robinson spent three and a half years at Motherwell

Former Northern Ireland international Robinson spent three and a half years with the Steelmen before resigning as manager last December and is now relishing a new challenge.

“I have been very impressed with the club and everyone involved in the process,” Robinson told the Shrimps’ official website.

“We are looking to build on last season’s successful promotion campaign and look to firmly establish the club in League One.

“There is a lot of work in terms of recruitment in the coming weeks and getting us prepared for the club’s first season in League One.”

