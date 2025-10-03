Storm Amy: Linfield vs Crusaders postponed as full Friday Irish League fixture schedule wiped out

Linfield’s Premiership clash against Crusaders at Windsor Park has been postponed amid stadium safety concerns – meaning Friday’s full Irish League fixture schedule has been wiped out by Storm Amy.

The reigning champions hosting the Crues was the sole survivor beyond this afternoon with both clubs agreeing to play in South Belfast, but it has now suffered the same fate as the other five slated matches across the Irish League.

Cliftonville’s home clash against unbeaten league leaders Glentoran was also postponed due to Glens players and staff travelling from an amber weather zone while four Premier Intermediate League fixtures were called off.

Saturday’s schedule is currently unaffected with a further review taking place in the morning.

"To provide clarity, the following protocols will apply to this weekends fixtures, taking into account not just venues but also players, staff and supporters safety,” NIFL said in a statement earlier on Friday.

“1. Yellow Weather Warning Zones (Home Venue): If a home venue is located in a YELLOW warning zone the game remains on unless a club requests a postponement and it can be shown that the proximity of effects of an adjacent amber/red zone have a direct impact on the clubs ability to fulfil the fixture.

"2. Amber/Red Weather Warning Zones (Home Venue): If a home venue is located in an AMBER/RED warning zone the game will be postponed.

"3. Amber/Red Weather Warning Zones (Away Club Location): If an away club is located in an AMBER/RED warning zone the game will be postponed due to travel concerns.

“We will meet with men’s Premiership clubs scheduled to play tonight at noon today to discuss the current weather warnings.

“Discussions will also be held with clubs from other divisions outside the men’s Premiership to ensure a consistent approach across all competitions.