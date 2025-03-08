STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 0 Larne 1 – Paul O’Neill’s early goal adds to Villagers’ woes
F-T: Loughgall 0 Larne 1
91: Gartside with a superb save off McKendry and Graham fires over the bar off the rebound
87: SUB (Loughgall) – Da Silva for Balde
86: SUB (Larne) - McKendry for O'Connor
85: Balde in place to stop a promising Larne attack, with both O'Neill and O'Connor waiting to pounce
82: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Towe
78: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Balde
75: Nolan’s header off a Graham delivery clears the crossbar
70: RED (Loughgall) - Norton
67: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Norton
63: Graham wins back possession but Carroll makes a crucial sliding challenge to intercept O'Connor's cross with O'Neill in space at the far post
61: SUB (Larne) – Devlin for McEneff
57: McLaughlin picks up Waide's cross with his back to goal and juggles the ball before an acrobatic overhead kick that just drifts past the far post
54: Sub McMenemy fires a long-range drive just over the target
53: YELLOW (Larne) - Nolan
52: SUB (Loughgall) – Waide for Francis
50: Teasing in-swinging McCloskey free-kick drops into space inside the area but lacks a decisive Loughgall touch
48: Gartside's clearance offers Balde an opportunity to attack but his cross drifts over the bar
46: SUB (Loughgall) - McMenemy for O'Brien
H-T: Loughgall 0 Larne 1
41: Bayode with another probing run and dangerous cross but Murdock gets across to clear the danger at the front post
35: Another effort from distance by Loughgall, with McLaughlin again teeing up the shot, as Norton's drive drops just over the bar
32: O’Brien with a welcome effort on goal for Loughgall but his long-range attempt from McLaughlin’s pass lacks the power to trouble Ferguson
29: O'Connor frustrated again by Gartside, off a snapshot following Graham's initial measured ball to cut open the Loughgall defence into the path of Bayode's run then cross
24: Brilliant run against the back-tracking Loughgall backline by O'Connor as he twists and turns to create space for the opening but lacks the finishing touch inside the box to cap his individual progress
22: Second sight of goal within moments for the Larne forward as O’Neill’s cross is met mid-leap by the in-rushing O’Connor with the goal at his mercy but he cannot steer it under the crossbar
21: O'Connor's angled drive is stopped by Gartside
15: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Francis
13: Donnelly's ball from the back sends Graham clear on the left but Loughgall get numbers in place at the front post to limit the threat
6: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Larne 1 (O'Neill)
Bayode's driving run from deep down the left ends in a cross that eventully drops into the path of O'Neill and his shot trundles over the line via a deflection off Carroll's attempted block
LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Ben Murdock, Robbie Norton, Matthew O’Brien, Alberto Balde, Lewis Francis, James Carroll, Adam Towe, Conor McCloskey, Fra McCaffrey, Kirk McLaughlin.
Subs: Berraat Turker, Ryan Waide, Lee McMenemy, Daire Kelly, Oatnasio Da Silva Guterres, Zach Woolsey.
LARNE: Rohan Ferguson, Shaun Want, Aaron Donnelly, Paul O’Neill, Tiarnan O’Connor, Sean Graham, Jordan McEneff, Ryan Nolan, Tomas Cosgrove, Chris Gallagher, Olatunde Bayode.
Subs: Dylan Graham, Conor McKendry, Harrison Panayiotou, Sean Brown, Oisin Devlin, Logan Wallace, James Simpson.
Referee: Declan Hassan.
