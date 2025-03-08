STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 0 Larne 1 – Paul O’Neill’s early goal adds to Villagers’ woes

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 8th Mar 2025, 16:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Paul O’Neill’s early goal served to increase the woes for relegation-threatened Loughgall on an afternoon which started with a home caretaker boss in place and finished with a red card at Lakeview Park.

F-T: Loughgall 0 Larne 1

91: Gartside with a superb save off McKendry and Graham fires over the bar off the rebound

87: SUB (Loughgall) – Da Silva for Balde

Loughgall caretaker manager David Johnstone looks on from the dug-out during Larne's Sports Direct Premiership win. (Photo by National World)Loughgall caretaker manager David Johnstone looks on from the dug-out during Larne's Sports Direct Premiership win. (Photo by National World)
Loughgall caretaker manager David Johnstone looks on from the dug-out during Larne's Sports Direct Premiership win. (Photo by National World)

86: SUB (Larne) - McKendry for O'Connor

85: Balde in place to stop a promising Larne attack, with both O'Neill and O'Connor waiting to pounce

82: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Towe

78: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Balde

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

75: Nolan’s header off a Graham delivery clears the crossbar

70: RED (Loughgall) - Norton

67: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Norton

63: Graham wins back possession but Carroll makes a crucial sliding challenge to intercept O'Connor's cross with O'Neill in space at the far post

61: SUB (Larne) – Devlin for McEneff

57: McLaughlin picks up Waide's cross with his back to goal and juggles the ball before an acrobatic overhead kick that just drifts past the far post

54: Sub McMenemy fires a long-range drive just over the target

53: YELLOW (Larne) - Nolan

52: SUB (Loughgall) – Waide for Francis

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

50: Teasing in-swinging McCloskey free-kick drops into space inside the area but lacks a decisive Loughgall touch

48: Gartside's clearance offers Balde an opportunity to attack but his cross drifts over the bar

46: SUB (Loughgall) - McMenemy for O'Brien

H-T: Loughgall 0 Larne 1

41: Bayode with another probing run and dangerous cross but Murdock gets across to clear the danger at the front post

35: Another effort from distance by Loughgall, with McLaughlin again teeing up the shot, as Norton's drive drops just over the bar

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

32: O’Brien with a welcome effort on goal for Loughgall but his long-range attempt from McLaughlin’s pass lacks the power to trouble Ferguson

29: O'Connor frustrated again by Gartside, off a snapshot following Graham's initial measured ball to cut open the Loughgall defence into the path of Bayode's run then cross

24: Brilliant run against the back-tracking Loughgall backline by O'Connor as he twists and turns to create space for the opening but lacks the finishing touch inside the box to cap his individual progress

22: Second sight of goal within moments for the Larne forward as O’Neill’s cross is met mid-leap by the in-rushing O’Connor with the goal at his mercy but he cannot steer it under the crossbar

21: O'Connor's angled drive is stopped by Gartside

15: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Francis

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

13: Donnelly's ball from the back sends Graham clear on the left but Loughgall get numbers in place at the front post to limit the threat

6: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Larne 1 (O'Neill)

Bayode's driving run from deep down the left ends in a cross that eventully drops into the path of O'Neill and his shot trundles over the line via a deflection off Carroll's attempted block

LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Ben Murdock, Robbie Norton, Matthew O’Brien, Alberto Balde, Lewis Francis, James Carroll, Adam Towe, Conor McCloskey, Fra McCaffrey, Kirk McLaughlin.

Subs: Berraat Turker, Ryan Waide, Lee McMenemy, Daire Kelly, Oatnasio Da Silva Guterres, Zach Woolsey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LARNE: Rohan Ferguson, Shaun Want, Aaron Donnelly, Paul O’Neill, Tiarnan O’Connor, Sean Graham, Jordan McEneff, Ryan Nolan, Tomas Cosgrove, Chris Gallagher, Olatunde Bayode.

Subs: Dylan Graham, Conor McKendry, Harrison Panayiotou, Sean Brown, Oisin Devlin, Logan Wallace, James Simpson.

Referee: Declan Hassan.

Related topics:LoughgallVillagers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice