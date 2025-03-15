Portadown recovered from a goal down and red card to rescue a point at Shamrock Park but Dungannon Swifts celebrated a major boost in securing a top-six spot at the final whistle.

F-T: Portadown 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

96: YELLOW (Dungannon) – Bigirimana

86: SUB (Dungannon): King for Dillon

Portadown goalkeeper Aaron McCarey racing out to deny John McGovern in the Sports Direct Premiership meeting at Shamrock Park against Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

85: Mitchell almost enjoys the benefits of another ball breaking to the striker on the right-hand side but this time, from an angle outside the box, he steers it the wrong side of the upright

79: GOAL - Portadown (McCullough) 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

McCullough with a free-kick strike from a dangerous position which finds the net via a wicked deflection off the Swifts wall that leaves Dunne stranded

76: SUBS (Dungannon) – Bermingham for Knowles and Hutchinson for McGovern

75: SUB (Portadown) – McElroy for Obhakhan

73: Isamala knocks it down and Ukek hooks goalwards from a tight angle but it finds Dunne for a comfortable save

70: RED (Portadown) - Wilson

Second bookable offence results in Portadown down to 10 men after his challenge stops Maguire's path to goal

67: SUB (Portadown) – Traynor for Teelan

66: McCartan's shot from distance just wide of the post

62: GOAL – Portadown 0 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Mitchell) Dillon cuts in from the left and curls a goalbound effort past a number of bodies which McCarey can only push out with an outstretched arm and Mitchell reacts first to force home the rebound from a tight angle

59: SUB (Dungannon) - Alves for Maguire

58: Ukek disrupts the Dungannon backline and Wylie is able to pounce on the loose ball but his angled shot drops just wide

52: SUB (Portadown) – Minzamba for Thompson

51: McGovern with his head in his hands as the ball trickles just past the post with the goal empty

50: Superb surging run from outside his own box up the pitch by McCartan but the move fails to result in an effort worthy of the individual build-up

48: Obhakhan shows strength to shrug off Marron and fires goalwards but Dunne is behind the effort

H-T: Portadown 0 Dungannon Swifts 0

46: Brilliant injury-time save as a Swifts counter-attack features McGovern finding Dillon just outside the away box then the latter's brilliant pass is picked up by the former who just races goalwards through the Ports defence but is denied at the end by McCarey

40: Alves drives at the Portadown goal then cuts inside but his left-foot effort takes a deflection off McCullough's outstretched leg and Mitchell swings on the loose ball but it proves wide

29: YELLOW (Portadown) - Wilson

20: YELLOW (Portadown) - Thompson

13: Wylie and McCartan link up to find Teelan, who travels inside from the left and drills a low shot just past the post

6: Portadown break off defending a Swifts free-kick as Teelan and Obhakhan link up on the attack but Scott's crucial header cuts out the ball in behind

3: Knowles free-kick into the box is met by an unmarked McGovern but he's under the delivery and unable to test McCarey off the header

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Douglas Wison, Lee Chapman, Steven McCullough, Ben Wylie, Josh Ukek, James Teelan, Ahu Obhakhan, Shay McCartan, Gary Thompson, Divin Isamala.

Subs: James Wright, Ross Redman, Eoghan McCawl, Paul McElroy, Aaron Traynor, Tabu Rabby Minzamba, Joe McKay.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Declan Dunne, Steven Scott, Dean Curry, Caolan Marron, James Knowles, John McGovern, Kealan Dillon, Ladislau Leonel Ucha Alves, Adam Glenny, Andrew Mitchell, Gael Bigirimana.

Subs: Alex Henderson, Dylan King, Leon Boyd, Tomas Galvin, Thomas Maguire, Grant Hutchinson, Brandon Bermingham.