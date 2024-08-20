Super Joel Cooper plays starring role against former club as Linfield continue perfect start to Premiership campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joel Cooper played a starring role by scoring twice against former club Glenavon as Linfield continued their perfect Premiership start with a 3-0 triumph at Mourneview Park.

Cooper was handed his first top-flight opportunity by then Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton in the summer of 2015, signing from Ballyclare Comrades, and spent three years in Lurgan before earning a move across the water to Football League outfit Oxford United.

Since returning to the Irish League with David Healy’s Blues, the 28-year-old has further proven to be one of the Premiership’s brightest talents – he scored 16 goals across competitions last term and now has three in as many matches at the start of the new season after following up his weekend strike against Dungannon Swifts with a further brace.

The former Northern Ireland youth international wasted no time in stamping his mark on proceedings in County Armagh, linking up with another former Glenavon star, Matthew Fitzpatrick, before smashing beyond Gareth Deane into the bottom corner with less than two minutes on the clock.

Linfield's Joel Cooper celebrates his first goal against Glenavon. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker

Cooper turned provider soon after as Linfield doubled their advantage – his pinpoint pass across goal was gratefully received by Kirk Millar, who finished from close range for his first league goal in a 10th senior season at Windsor Park.

What already looked like a long evening for the hosts got even worse in the 35th minute as Cooper, having won the original free-kick which was sent into the box by Chris Shields, then reacted quickest from Chris McKee’s deflected shot to net his second.

While Linfield sit pretty at the summit having won all three matches, scoring eight and conceding just once in the process, Glenavon have now lost their last seven Premiership matches and been victorious in just three of 17 in 2024.

Having been defeated by Cliftonville on Saturday despite a significantly improved performance, Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell made two changes with Jamie Doran and Matthew Snoddy replacing Davy McDaid and Jack Malone, who will likely be back sooner than expected after being stretchered off at the weekend with the diagnosis not as bad as first feared.

Glenavon have made a habit of starting slowly this season – both Carrick Rangers and Cliftonville scored within 17 minutes – and that theme continued with Cooper able to weave his way uncontested into the box before finishing beyond Deane with barely 120 seconds on the clock.

That seemed to spark the hosts into life with James Doona, who scored on Saturday, having an attempt blocked before a huge penalty appeal was waved away following a tackle on Peter Campbell.

Cooper continued to be a thorn in Glenavon’s side and it was his ball that Millar converted to give Linfield breathing space and the ex-Port Vale loanee then dished out further punishment, reacting quickest in the box after McKee’s effort was deflected.

He had a prime opportunity to secure his hat-trick in the 64th minute with Euan East laying the ball on a plate, but Cooper could only send his effort wide from metres out.