A round-up of Wednesday’s SuperCupNI action:

GIRLS (PREMIER)

Northern Ireland will meet Manchester United in the girls’ Premier Section decider at Dixon Park on Friday.

Two goals from Lillie Horner and a goal by Sophie Hutchinson helped Northern Ireland to their second successive final as they saw off newcomers Wolves 3-0.

Kilmarnock's Aiden Hamilton attempts to score under pressure from Ballymena United's Luke Cromie in the Minor Section meeting at Parker Avenue during SuperCupNI play on Wednesday. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye)

Manchester United will meet Northern Ireland after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Premier League side Aston Villa.

In the other girls’ Premier games, Surf Select were 3-1 winners against USSSA and Athlone Town triumphed in an all-Irish affair at Chimney Corner.

GIRLS (PREMIER): Galway United 0-1 Athlone Town, Surf Select 3-1 USSSA Select, Northern Ireland 3-0 Wolves, Manchester United 1-1 Aston Villa

GIRLS (JUNIOR)

In the girls’ Junior Section, South Belfast Youth League were held 0-0 by FC America at Dixon Park.

Surf Select were the big winners on day three, as they thrashed Crusaders 7-0.

In the final group game, Larne were 5-0 winners against Linfield.

The girls’ Junior Section final will be contested between Surf Select and Larne.

GIRLS (JUNIOR): Linfield 0-5 Larne, Crusaders 0-7 Surf Select, South Belfast YL 0-0 FC America

BOYS (PREMIER)

The four semi-finalists have been confirmed in the boys’ Premier Section - with Brighton and Hove Albion, County Down, County Armagh and Intercontinental FA making up the final four.

Intercontinental FA from New England, USA shocked Manchester United at the Limavady Showgrounds to claim their place in the semi-finals.

Intercontinental pressurised their opponents from the off and took the lead after an attempted dinked ball from the United keeper was intercepted and Kai Myles produced a rapid sidefoot finish.

United struggled, with their midfield eager to get the wide frontmen into the game but were cut off at every avenue.

Right on half-time came arguably one of the goals of the tournament as Lucas Kanashiro produced a piece of magic as he darted past two United defenders and unleashed an unstoppable drive with his right foot into the far corner, after jinxing inside - truly a superb strike.

United went in 2-0 down but came back fighting in the second half with Connor Thorley hitting the post from just outside the box.

United came out fired up for the second half and they soon found a way back into the game when substitute Bassirou Nkoto lashed home emphatically after a spot of pinball in the box to cut the deficit.

There was a significant amount of added time as United poured forward, but they couldn’t find the breakthrough.

In the other group game, Skouted were 3-2 winners against County Fermanagh in Riada Stadium.

West Cork showed that they have bounced back from their 8-0 drubbing at the hands of County Down in their opening game as they dished out an eight-goal defeat of Barca Academy Dubai.

County Down they kept up their impressive goal tally as they beat Toluca 5-2, which cemented their spot at the top of group C.

Otago and County Armagh both ran out 1-0 victors, against County Tyrone and Shoshi respectively, whilst Brighton and Hove Albion edged past Dundalk SBL.

County Londonderry blew Inter Connecticut away with a 6-1 display in group B.

In an all-Scottish clash at the Riada Stadium, Hamilton were 4-0 victors against Rangers and County Antrim kept the pace with County Armagh and Middlesbrough as they impressed in a 2-0 victory over the latter club.

BOYS (PREMIER): Co Fermanagh 2-3 Skouted FC, Co Down 5-2 Toluca FC, Co Tyrone 0-1 Otago, West Cork Academy 8-1 Barca Academy Dubai, Shoshi High School 0-1 Co Armagh, Dundalk SL 0-1 Brighton, Co Antrim 2-0 Middlesbrough, Manchester United 1-2 Intercontinental FA, Rangers 0-4 Hamilton Academical, Co Londonderry 6-1 Inter CT

BOYS (JUNIOR)

In the boys’ Junior Section, late replacements St Patrick’s Athletic stunned Rangers at the Coleraine Showgrounds by winning 3-1 and claiming top spot in group A.

Two goals from Jay Ely saw County Fermanagh come back from one down to defeat FC America.

In group B, County Down were denied a famous win against Celtic off Jaden Nish netting a late equaliser - but it didn’t stop the Mournemen topping the group.

In the other game in the group, Charlton Athletic were 3-0 winners against County Armagh.

A draw was enough for County Antrim to take top spot in group C as they were held to 1-1 against DME.

Blackburn Rovers were 4-1 winners over County Tyrone in the other group C clash.

In group D, West Ham kept their 100 per cent record intact with a 3-0 win against St Francis, while County Londonderry edged past Stevenage 2-1 at Anderson Park.

BOYS (JUNIOR): Co Down 1-1 Celtic, Co Tyrone 1-4 Blackburn Rovers, Co Antrim 1-1 DME Football, Co Armagh 0-3 Charlton Athletic, Co Londonderry 2-1 Stevenage, St Francis 0-3 West Ham United, Rangers 1-3 St Patrick's Athletic, Co Fermanagh 2-1 FC America

BOYS (MINOR)

It will be Northern Ireland against Scotland in the boys’ Minor Section semi-finals - with Linfield taking on Kilmarnock and Crusaders facing Celtic.

The Windsor Park youngsters were 4-0 winners against Glenavon in Riada.

Despite the scoreline, in the first half Glenavon carved out some decent opportunities – with Isaac Diamond completing a mazy run in the box but denied at the last.

It was the Belfast outfit who would snatch the advantage as Oliver Prenter came off the bench and was the quickest to react after a cross bounced into his path and he tucked it away for an easy finish.

Glenavon then paid the price again a few minutes later for failing to clear their lines as Hunter Beattie hit a snapshot effort home from inside the box.

It was then up to the trusted boot of Jamie Hamilton from the spot to make it three - but his high sidefoot finish smashed the bar.

The final two goals were scored by substitutes as Noah Henderson and Oliver May popped up with two smart finishes to round off the win – with Linfield first-team boss David Healy watching on with interest from the sidelines.

Crusaders sealed their place in the final four with a fine win against IDA Bermuda and that set up a mouthwatering clash with Celtic.

Celtic made it back-to-back semi-finals in the boys’ Minor Section after a 4-1 win over Glentoran.

Kilmarnock had a nervy wait after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Ballymena United at Parker Avenue before the outcome of Cliftonville’s match against Surf Select.

The Solitude outfit, who needed a five-goal swing to make it to the final four, in the end had to settle for 3-1.

In other results, Stevenage were down 6-2 against Ross County, Coleraine fought bravely but were defeated 2-0 by Plymouth Argyle and Loughgall and USSSA shared four goals in an end-to-end affair at Bushmills.