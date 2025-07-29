It was another eventful day in the girls’ schedule of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI - with plenty of footballing talent on display.

After easing to a victory on Monday, hopes were high in the Premier section that Northern Ireland could have claimed a second win on the trot – but League of Ireland outfit Shamrock Rovers had other plans.

After an open start to the game at Monkstown, where both sides tested the other in defence, it was Northern Ireland who opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Ruby Adair broke down the right wing before firing an effort across the keeper from an acute angle that found its way into the net.

Northern Ireland's Grace Guest (right) on the ball with Shamrock Rovers' Matylda Stemaszlek closing in over the Budget Energy SuperCupNI. (Photo by Declan Roughan/PressEye)

However, on 24 minutes the scores were back level as Kassie McLoughlin raced on to a long ball, running into the Northern Ireland box before tucking a superb finish into the bottom right-hand corner.

Just as the home team pushed for a winner 16 minutes into the second period, they were dealt a blow at the other end as Rovers grabbed a winner.

Matylda Stemaszlek drilled home from 10 yards after the Northern Ireland defence had cleared off the line from Lara Dallaghan to send the visiting support into widespread cheers around the ground.

Also in the Premier section, Manchester United crushed Northeast Rush 4-1, while American side Surf Select ran out 2-0 winners against Ireland-based Finn Harps.

At Dixon Park in Ballyclare, Brighton and Aston Villa played out an enjoyable 2-2 draw in front of a crowd that enjoyed another dose of summer night football.

In the Junior section, there were more goals at Monkstown in the early kick-off with Manchester United sinking FC United 7-1.