Tanya Oxtoby clear Northern Ireland 'need to learn' ahead of Romania visit to Belfast in Nations League
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Looking to build on their dramatic 3-2 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in February, Northern Ireland drew first blood in Bucharest when Danielle Maxwell struck in the 33rd minute with a fine finish.
However, a defensive mix-up allowed Romania to level shortly afterwards through Mihaela Ciolacu as the home side secured their first points of the campaign.
The draw sees Northern Ireland remain second in the group behind Poland as they prepare to face the Romanians again on Tuesday in Belfast.
"We knew coming away from home to play Romania was going to be difficult,” reflected Oxtoby on Northern Ireland’s media channel. “I said before the game that I felt they were really unlucky against Bosnia and they were the better team, and then the result against Poland just shows what a good side they are.
"We had enough controlled possession in the first half to make sure we gave ourselves a comfortable lead and we didn't do that. I thought the second half was really transitional and we didn't control the game...from that point of view it's disappointing we let them back in.
"I was right behind that one (Maxwell's goal) from upstairs - it was a great strike.
"There are areas of our game that are strong and we're continuing to move forward with, but there are areas of our game we need to develop and we need to learn from nights like this.
"This group is on a journey, we've said that all along, and we know that second half performance isn't good enough and we will learn from that and be better."
The late addition of record goalscorer Rachel Furness for Windsor Park on Tuesday will offer “a lot of enthusiasm and belief”.
“We've got a fairly young group and we're in a great position where we can bring ‘Furney’ in, she has been getting regular minutes for her club and she is tactically very astute," Oxtoby told BBC Sport NI, adding how “she'll come in and add a lot of enthusiasm and belief”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.