Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby says conversations held with players not selected for their UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 play-off games against Croatia later this month “will remain private and confidential”.

From the squad which picked up consecutive victories over Malta and Bosnia & Herzegovina in July to help Northern Ireland finish second behind Portugal in League B Group Three, Oxtoby has made six changes – four of which have been enforced through injury while former captain Marissa Callaghan and Glentoran defender Demi Vance also miss out.

Callaghan, who helped Cliftonville Ladies secure the Premiership title by winning all 16 matches and will hope to play a key role in Saturday’s Challenge Cup final against Lisburn Rangers at Windsor Park, led her country on 52 occasions before stepping down from the captaincy role earlier this year.

Vance started in three of Northern Ireland’s six qualifiers and also scored in Glentoran’s Champions League qualifying tie against Mura in September, but neither will take part in a crunch two-legged showdown against Croatia with the first fixture set for October 25 before a return tie four days later.

Northern Ireland senior women's manager Tanya Oxtoby. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

The winner will progress to face either Albania or Norway in the second play-off round for a place at the major tournament which is being hosted by Switzerland next year.

“We have a rigorous selection process that we follow ahead of each camp and I have chosen a group of players for this camp that I feel can give us the best chance of winning this play-off,” said Oxtoby. “It is an exciting team and an exciting time and the squad is ready to go.

“The conversations I have had with the players not selected on this occasion will remain private and confidential which is aligned to the values of this group. Every player in the squad and on the standby list has a role to play and the door is always open.”

Rangers Women midfielder Megan Bell, London City Lionesses midfielder Connie Scofield and Birmingham City Women defender Ellie Mason all return after missing the last international double-header in July through injury.

Nottingham Forest Women defender Natalie Johnson, who is yet to earn a senior cap but has been an unused substitute on five occasions, is included after a four-year hiatus.

Crusaders Strikers defender Rachel McLaren is also back in the senior squad with the 21-year-old previously earning one international cap and goalkeeper Rachael Norney has earned a first recall since December.

Montrose Women goalkeeper Lauren Perry, Glentoran Women midfielder Nadene Caldwell, Nottingham Forest Women midfielder Caragh Hamilton and Hearts Women striker Kerry Beattie are all absent through injury.

NORTHERN IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers – Jackie Burns (Bristol City Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Rachael Norney (Liverpool Feds).

Defenders - Rebecca Holloway, Rebecca McKenna and Ellie Mason (all Birmingham City Women), Laura Rafferty (Rangers Women), Rachel Dugdale (Blackburn Rovers Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel McLaren (Crusaders Strikers), Natalie Johnson (Nottingham Forest Women).

Midfielders - Joely Andrews (Hearts Women), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville Ladies), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Connie Scofield (London City Lionesses).