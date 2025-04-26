'That's what you dream of': Liverpool star Conor Bradley reflects on 'pretty special' journey from Castlederg to impending Premier League winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool star Conor Bradley admits his journey from growing up in Castlederg to playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs is still surreal to even him – and he could be set to tick off a major milestone this weekend by claiming his first Premier League title.

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at Dungannon Swifts before earning a move to Anfield in 2019 and has developed into a senior star at both club and international level.

Bradley has made 26 Premier League appearances, including 15 this term to help put Arne Slot’s side on the cusp of sealing title glory – a point against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday would be enough to complete the job.

It would be the latest step in Bradley’s remarkable journey, which has also included racking up 24 caps for Northern Ireland.

Liverpool star Conor Bradley. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ahead of potential weekend celebrations, Bradley was named Northern Ireland Football Writers' International Personality of the Year this week.

"It doesn't make sense in my head...coming from Castlederg and getting to one of the biggest clubs in the world is pretty special,” Bradley told Northern Ireland’s YouTube channel. “Hopefully if we can get the job done in the next couple of weeks it'll be special to lift the Premier League and that's what you dream of, winning big trophies.

"Over the last two years loads of my dreams have come true. I scored my first international goal, scored my first goal for Liverpool and all those sorts of things, so it has been a good few years for me.

"I want to maximise my potential and be the best player I can be every day.

"When I'm away with Northern Ireland I want to make sure everyone is trying to perform at their best and do great things for the country.

"I try and maximise whatever potential I've got, do the best I can with it and wherever it takes me, I'm excited for the journey ahead."

Bradley will have a huge part to play if a young Northern Ireland squad are to book their spot at another major tournament with 2026 World Cup qualification getting underway in September.

Michael O’Neill’s side will start with trips to Luxembourg and Germany while Slovakia also provide opposition in Group A.

"It's a tough group and every World Cup qualifying campaign is going to be difficult because there are less teams that get into that compared to the Euros,” added Bradley. “It's going to be difficult but we're full of confidence at the minute, have a really young team and we don't fear anybody.