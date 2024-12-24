Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Gyollai may be facing up to his first Irish League Boxing Day derby but the Glentoran goalkeeper has embraced the ‘Big Two’ build-up and now wants to deliver for the fans “who live and breathe this fixture”.

​The Hungary-born summer signing heads into the festive sold-out showpiece declaring “this is one of the biggest games of the season, not just for us as players but for the supporters who live and breathe this fixture”.

He added: “We know how much it means to them and we’re determined to give them something to celebrate.

“Linfield are deservedly at the top of the table - they’ve been the most consistent side all season - but we fear no-one.

Glentoran goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Beating them three times already this season shows what we’re capable of, but Declan (Devine, Glentoran manager) has made it clear that those results count for nothing now.

“This match is all that matters and we’ll need to be at our absolute best to come out on top.

“If we stick to the game plan and deliver a performance full of discipline, intensity and quality, we know we can not only compete with, but beat, any team in this league.”

Gyollai has singled out the supporters before lining out at the BetMcLean Oval against main rivals Linfield.

“Our fans have been incredible all season—they truly are our 12th man,” he said. “The passion and energy they bring to every game, whether home or away, is unmatched.

"Celebrating with them after the recent wins over Cliftonville and Crusaders was fantastic and it’s moments like those that make playing for this club so special.

“The Boxing Day derby is one of the biggest occasions of the year and while this will be my first experience of it with Glentoran, I’ve already been told just how special it is for everyone involved.

“You can feel the excitement building….with a sold-out crowd, the atmosphere at the BetMcLean Oval will be electric.

"We know how much this game means to our supporters and we’re fully focused on delivering the perfect Boxing Day present...a performance and result they can be proud of.”

Gyollai highlights growing belief as key to future gains.