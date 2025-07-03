Three Premiership clubs interested in sealing Irish League return for former Cliftonville star after League of Ireland exit

Three Premiership clubs are understood to be interested in sealing an Irish League return for former Cliftonville winger Stephen Mallon following his Sligo Rovers exit.

Mallon, who started his career at Sheffield United, departed the League of Ireland outfit by mutual consent on Wednesday after spending 12 months with Rovers, making 20 Premier Division appearances during that time.

The 26-year-old joined Cliftonville from Bohemians in 2022 but missed the majority of his first season in North Belfast due to injury – Mallon spent a year on the sidelines before returning to action in September 2023.

He made 20 Premiership appearances throughout the 2023/24 campaign and featured in the Reds’ Irish Cup final triumph over Linfield as Jim Magilton’s side ended the club’s 45-year wait for competition glory.

Stephen Mallon has generated Irish League interest after his Sligo Rovers exit. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

It’s understood Cliftonville are interested in bringing Mallon back to Solitude this summer, but they face competition from both Glentoran and Glenavon at this stage.

All three clubs are managed by Mallon’s former managers – it was current Lurgan Blues boss Paddy McLaughlin that brought him to Cliftonville while he enjoyed a loan spell at Derry City under Glens chief Declan Devine in 2020.

Announcing Mallon’s departure, Sligo Rovers posted: “Sligo Rovers would like to send our best wishes to Stephen Mallon, who has departed the club by mutual consent. We are grateful for Stephen’s commitment and contributions during his time with Rovers and we wish him every success in the future stages of his career.”

After returning from injury last season, Reds boss Magilton praised Mallon’s resilience with the former Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland youth international scoring in his second match back in a BetMcLean Cup win over Institute.

"You can only imagine how tough 13 months must be,” he said. “To be out of the game for that period of time is a horrendous situation for any footballer and it tests your resilience, character and your real will to come back.

"He deserves unbelievable credit to get back on the pitch and that's credit to the medical team too and everybody else that has helped him.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to the individual and there's something to be said about Stephen's resilience and character to get back.