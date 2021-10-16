Tiernan Lynch on value of shared scorers before Larne’s top-of-the-table test

The Inver Park men visit Danske Bank Premiership leaders Cliftonville aiming to turn the tables on the one-point gap secured thanks to a 4-2 win at Dungannon Swifts.

That victory on the road featured a Lee Lynch brace plus goals from Mark Randall and David McDaid.

A number of names weighing in with goals marks the way forward for Lynch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Navid Nasseri on show for Larne. Pic by Pacemaker.

“We talk about it a lot, that if we’re going to have any kind of success at the club, whatever that might be, we cannot rely on one, two or three people (to score goals),” Lynch told the official Larne social media platforms following victory over the Swifts. “We’ve been working very hard and great credit to Lee getting into the box and great credit to Mark getting into the box.

“Nav (Navid Nasseri) had a good chance, Ben (Doherty) had a couple of chances.

“We were delighted with that and Davy (McDaid) getting off the mark.

“It will definitely give him a little bit of confidence...strikers rely on goals and I think he just needed to get that monkey off his back.”

Nasseri, the summer signing from Linfield, proved key to Larne’s creative play in the Dungannon victory and the playmaker is excited at continued progress thanks to more minutes on the pitch and in training alongside his new team-mates.

“A positive performance, another four goals for us offensively,” said Nasseri on the official Larne social media platforms following the win that pushed the club up to second spot. “I think we need to clean up a few things as a team but we know that and are going to work on that over training.

“You can always improve, win, lose or draw.

“It’s good to get another result on the road and then we look forward to the next game.

“It’s good to be involved in goals.

“I think we’ve got a good relationship down that right side with me, Tomas (Cosgrove) and Mark (Randall).

“Understanding the different rotations we need to do, especially in that final third to unlock the defence...I think that’s coming along.

“Hopefully, we can continue to score more goals, create more things and win more games.

“I appreciate the confidence the Gaffer has in me, I feel it’s being reciprocated both ways.

“I believe in what the team is doing and what the club wants to do.

“I’m helping my team-mates and they’re helping me improve every day.

“The mood in the camp is good.

“We need to just take one game at a time and from there we can build.

“Take three points as often as we can then see where we are come Christmas.”

Cliftonville’s Rory Hale heads into the match citing the league leaders’ measured approach to the impressive start as vital.

“We’re the only ones that aren’t looking at the league table,” said Hale on the official Cliftonville website. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We know it’s early days and we’re on a good run of form, but it’s just another match for us.

“We’ll prepare like we prepare for every other game.

“We’ll not look at it as first against second or a top-of-the-table clash.

“We’re just looking at it as another game – there’s no point in putting that added pressure on yourself because, sometimes, it doesn’t work out.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.