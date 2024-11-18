Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading contender for the Brandywell hot-seat Tiernan Lynch reckons Derry City has the potential to become the “biggest club in the island of Ireland”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44 year-old Larne boss, who has won back-to-back Premiership titles with the Inver Park club, has emerged as a clear frontrunner for the managerial post at Brandywell, vacated by Ruaidhri Higgins last weekend.

It's understood negotiations between Derry City and Larne are at an advanced stage and while compensation is yet to be agreed, an announcement is expected within the next 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When contacted by the Derry Journal (a National World sister title of the News Letter) this afternoon Lynch refused to rule out a move to Foyleside admitting any manager with ambition would be interested in leading the 2024 FAI Cup finalists.

Tiernan Lynch has made Irish League history with Larne by leading the club into the UEFA Conference League, on top of domestic success. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Despite the mounting speculation, Lynch - who turned down the chance to take over at Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone recently - insists he's fully focused on preparing for Larne's BetMcLean League Cup last-16 clash with Derry City's neighbours, Institute, at Brandywell on Tuesday night.

"Right now I'm the manager of Larne Football Club and I have a game to prepare for tomorrow night," said Lynch. "That's pretty much where I'm at. At this stage I've nothing to tell anybody."

It's understood there were between 50 and 60 applications for the job which have come from far and wide but there are two leading candidates who are both currently employed by their respective clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Lynch was giving little away when pressed on his interest in the vacant post, he did admit being manager of a club the stature of Derry City would be an attractive prospect for any ambitious manager.

"It has the potential to be the biggest club in the island of Ireland," said Lynch who was an interested spectator at Richmond Park last month when Derry lost to St Patrick's Athletic in the penultimate league clash of the season which signalled the end of the club's title charge.

"So I think any manager who has ambition, if they told you that wasn't something of interest they'd be telling you lies."

Meanwhile another high-profile manager linked with the post, former Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insists the Derry vacancy “isn't a runner” with the Englishman revealing he has had “no contact” with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had no contact so I can't comment on it,” he said. “At the moment, as far as I'm concerned, it's not going to be a runner but in football you never know what happens. That's the interesting thing."

Derry City chief executive Sean Barrett claims there has been two leading candidates and is expecting a breakthrough in negotiations within the next 24 or 48 hours.