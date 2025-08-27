Tommy Wright confirms son of former Republic of Ireland manager 'wants to play for Northern Ireland' after U21 inclusion

Tommy Wright has confirmed Eoin Kenny – the son of former Republic of Ireland manager Stephen – made it clear “he wants to play for Northern Ireland” after being included in their U21 squad for next month’s European Championship qualifying trip to Georgia.

Young striker Kenny, who was born in Londonderry while his father was managing Derry City, has previously represented both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at youth level.

He played twice for Northern Ireland’s U18s alongside the likes of Pierce Charles and Jack Patterson in friendly fixtures against Austria in 2022 under Gerard Lyttle before going on to feature for the Republic of Ireland’s U19s.

However, it now appears the 19-year-old is ready to commit his allegiance to Northern Ireland, which comes as a major boost given the talented attacker has shown solid form for League of Ireland club Dundalk.

Eoin Kenny playing for Northern Ireland at the SuperCupNI against Manchester United. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Kenny has scored seven goals in 28 First Division appearances this term to help the Oriel Park outfit open up an eight-point gap at the summit on Cobh Ramblers, who are managed by former Glentoran boss Mick McDermott.

He is one of four new call-ups to Northern Ireland’s U21 squad alongside Braiden Graham, Ceadach O’Neill and Ryan Donnelly as Wright’s side prepare to get their qualification campaign underway in Georgia next month.

"Eoin had played originally for the U17s and made it clear he wants to play for Northern Ireland,” said Wright. “He did extremely well at Dundalk last year and has done well this season.

"We’ve five new faces to freshen up from what we had in March and we’ve a wee bit of experience in the squad with the likes of Michael Forbes, Tommy Fogarty, Jamie McDonnell, Patrick Kelly, all doing well.

"It’s a nice balance between ‘04s, ‘05s and some of the younger players.”

Wright earned 31 caps for Northern Ireland as a player with the former goalkeeper also representing the likes of Manchester City and Nottingham Forest during a successful career.

He moved into management with Limavady United before enjoying further Irish League spells at Ballymena United and Lisburn Distillery, winning the League Cup in 2011.

Wright returned across the water to Scotland with St Johnstone in 2013, spending seven years with the Perth club, during which time he led them to Scottish Cup glory.

His appointment as Northern Ireland’s U21s boss in August 2023 was viewed as a shrewd move by the Irish FA and Wright admits he has loved working in the role.

"I was delighted to get the job in the first place,” he added. “I was proud to represent Northern Ireland as a player and now as a coach.

"I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve loved working with the young players, loved helping them, but at the end of the day it’s about what they do – they have to make things happen for themselves, we’re just there to guide them.

"It’s great seeing the progression of some of them into Michael’s squad and it’ll be the same with this squad.

"I’ll emphasise when they come away with the U21s it’s an opportunity to impress me because I speak to Michael on a regular basis. He’s always interested in the U21s and he has proven he’ll promote them.