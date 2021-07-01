Tommy Wright pleased with Kilmarnock's Linfield workout

The Scottish Championship outfit ran out 1-0 winners at The Dub thanks to Innes Cameron's 23rd minute finish, but they were pushed all the way by the Blues, who are preparing to face Zalgiris Vilnius in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next week.

Wright acknowledged the efforts of David Healy's men afterwards.

"It was a good workout. We knew it would be tough against Linfield, they're a club that has just come off winning a league title and they did well in Europe last year," he told Killie TV..

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright watches on from the touchline

"I know they've lost a couple of key players, but they probably looked, particularly in the first half, to have more cohesion in their play.

"That's understandable because we have a lot of new players. Our workrate was good though and we showed moments of quality.

"It's unfair to judge the players, particularly in these two games, because we're leaving a lot in their legs...but that's what we want.

"Next week we'll be able to rein in the amount of work they're doing and focus on the tactical side of things."

Kilmarnock face Larne at Inver Park on Saturday with Wright expecting another tough test.

The former Northern Ireland international has been pleased with their training camp and feels it will stand them in good stead for the season ahead.

"One of the most important things about coming away for this week is to make sure the players are bonding on and off the pitch ," he said.

"The facilities have been excellent and it was a great pitch we played on today. That has allowed us to get some work in.

"I'm pleased with how things are going so far but it's still early days."

