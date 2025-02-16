Tributes paid to 'unbelievable man' and 'outstanding presenter' Michael McNamee after final show following nearly 18 years on Sportsound
One of the most recognisable voices in local sport, McNamee joined the BBC in 1994 after returning home from university in Birmingham and took over presenting duties on the iconic Saturday Sportsound show, which provides live updates from around the Irish League grounds amongst other events, from Adam Coates.
McNamee also worked on Northern Ireland international matches, covered the Ireland cricket team and presented Your Place And Mine.
After hanging up the Sportsound microphone on Saturday evening, many figures from local sport praised McNamee, who was born in Belfast and attended school in both Cookstown and Dungannon, playing for the latter’s club cricket team.
"I just want to say thank you very much,” said Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree after their 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers. “You're a Dungannon man and the few days I've spent with you in the studio I've thoroughly enjoyed it.
"I've enjoyed every Saturday afternoon when we haven't had a game and been able to switch on to Radio Ulster and listen to yourself on Sportsound.
"You're an unbelievable man and you're more than welcome at Dungannon Swifts and Stangmore Park in the future."
Dungannon Swifts also paid their own tribute, posting on X: “Congratulations to Michael McNamee on a fantastic career with @BBCSPORTNI.
"An absolute gentleman and a man who knows it all about the Irish League.
“We will miss you on the radio but hopefully we will see you at Stangmore Park in the not too distant future as a spectator.”
Cliftonville assistant manager Gerard Lyttle said: “Not only an outstanding presenter but a brilliant guy.
“Always made you feel relaxed and comfortable in his environment. Best of luck Michael.”
Liam Beckett, a former Irish League player and manager before becoming a BBC broadcaster, added: “Today sees one of BBC Radio Ulster’s best ever sport presenters, Michael McNamee, hang up the microphone.
"This man is right up there with the greatest (Mr (Jackie) Fullerton Sr) and I mean that. Ulster Grand Prix, NW200 or Irish League, it has been a pleasure and honour Michael.”
McNamee’s father, Dr Basil McNamee, previously served as president of Cricket Ireland and Kyle McCallan – one of Ireland’s greatest-ever cricketers – joined his final Sportsound show.
"It has been wonderful to share a lot of that (Ireland’s success) with yourself,” said McCallan. “I think right back to the start and the tie against Zimbabwe in the World Cup in 2007 and then you and I shared the microphone in Belfast when Ireland had their first home Test match win against Zimbabwe.
"You think about how far the game has come and continues to grow, we've overseen a huge amount of change."
In his final message before signing off, McNamee said: "Can I thank all the producers, reporters, everybody I've worked with on Sportsound, especially the late Brian Dempster who brought me in.
"Brian Johnston, Sarah McGlinchey, Dessie McCallion on production, Jane Tovill during the Summer Club years.
"My thanks to all of you for listening and to quote a Beatle, 'I'll see you round the clubs'."
