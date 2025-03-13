Dundela manager Stephen Gourley praised “clinical” duo Andy Hall and Mark Patton after the ex-Glenavon pair combined to help get their side back to winning ways last weekend with the former scoring a hat-trick against Armagh City.

Both players registered Irish Cup final goals for the Lurgan Blues – Patton scored the winner as Gary Hamilton’s side defeated Ballymena United 2-1 in 2014 before Hall struck in a 2-0 success over Linfield two years later – and are still going strong in the Irish League with Dundela.

Hall spent seven years at Mourneview Park after arriving from Bangor, making 187 appearances across all competitions, with Hamilton labelling him as “one of the best signings that I’ve brought to the football club” upon his departure in 2022.

With Gourley’s men looking to get on track again after a tough period, 35-year-old Hall was pushed further up the pitch – an inspired decision which brought immediate success as he scored twice in the first half before completing his hat-trick after the break.

Andy Hall pictured after scoring in Glenavon's 2015/16 Irish Cup triumph over Linfield at Windsor Park. (Photo by Kevin Scott/Presseye)

Hall bagged one treble during his time at Glenavon, which came in a 6-3 Premiership triumph over Carrick Rangers in May 2021.

His Saturday hat-trick added to Patton’s opener with the 34-year-old, who has also spent time at Lisburn Distillery, Portadown, Dungannon Swifts and Loughgall, expertly slotting home with a composed finish.

"Ginge (Laurence Fyfe, assistant manager) and I have debated at length...even at 1:15pm we were sitting in the car saying 'what do we do?',” Gourley told the club’s media channel. “Those sorts of decisions are why we are here and we make them - if they don't go right then you're the worst in the world and if they do go right then we get three points.

"That's what we're trying to do.

"We've been annoyed at the goals we've been conceding and we haven't been a goal threat at the top-end either, so we tried to change it up.

"We're at home so we went with the three at the back and two up top. The two guys have played at a high level in their career and you can see when they are in that area they are clinical and controlled.

"Everybody is still learning, me included, so we made a decision to change the formation and personnel in certain areas, and it worked.”

The victory was marred by 23-year-old Sam Dinu being forced off on a stretcher with what appears to be a serious injury.

"Sam came down awkwardly and it doesn't look great,” added Gourley. “Thankfully the guys were on and thanks to Armagh who sent their physio on too. There was a guy that came out of the stand to attend to Sam as well.

"Player safety is paramount so they got him on a stretcher and the ambulance was here pretty quick.

"It looks like a really bad dislocation and he's away to the hospital.