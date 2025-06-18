Two released by Carrick Rangers as club confirms midfielder completes successful surgery

Albert Watson has been released by Carrick Rangers on the expiry of his contract

Carrick Rangers have announced the departures of two experienced campaigners – with another set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

The Amber Army – who preserved their Premiership status with a promotion/relegation play-off victory against Annagh United – have confirmed that Steven Gordon has left on the expiry of his contract at Taylors Avenue.

The 31-year-old midfielder signed for the ‘Gers in October 2020 from Glentoran, enjoying five years at Taylors Avenue, making 90 appearances and scoring three goals.

In a farewell statement on the club website, Gordon shared: "I want to place on record my thanks to everyone associated with the Club. From the supporters, volunteers and staff, everyone has been very supportive throughout my time at Carrick Rangers.

“Naturally, I was disappointed I couldn’t help the team last season due to unavoidable work commitments but I thank the Club for supporting me to fulfil those without pressure.

"I would like to wish Carrick Rangers well moving forward and hope they continue to progress on and off the pitch."

Additionally, the club have also opted not to renew the contract of defender Albert Watson.

The Whitehead man joined in the summer of 2023, having left Larne and would go on to make 44 appearances for the club, scoring two goals in that time.

The club thanked Watson for “playing a significant defensive role” in the final stages of the 2024/25 campaign as Carrick secured their top-flight status for the 2025/26 campaign.

They added: “His contribution was not just in a playing capacity, having assisted in coaching the first team during a spell on the sidelines through the most recent campaign.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Gers have also provided an update on Ethan Boyle after the midfielder was injured in a Premiership clash away at Cliftonville on March 22.

The Amber Army have stated that Boyle suffered a ligament injury to his knee and has subsequently undergone successful surgery and now begins a period of rehabilitation.

They further revealed that no timeframe has been stated for the 28-year-old’s return.