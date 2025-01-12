"People have to understand too...Luke Wilson and Eoghan McCawl are out for the season, two guys pivotal to what we did last season.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Portadown boss Niall Currie celebrated the end of a short-term slump by looking towards long-term goals.

​After watching January signing James Teelan net his second goal in as many appearances for the Ports, Currie highlighted the need for additional fresh faces to help rebuild momentum across the second half of the campaign.

Victory over Loughgall by a single goal left Portadown sitting fourth in the top-flight table – with the welcome win arriving to end a three-game losing streak over league and Irish Cup.

"The squad's a wee bit light now with the long-term injuries we have, so it's important we do something,” said Currie. "The problem is the usual thing...one in, one out scenario but not a lot of people want to leave this club and I can understand that.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We'll see what happens over the next week or so but we certainly need a couple of players to bulk us out.

"I think we're sitting with roughly 18 or 19 outfield players and two goalkeepers at least and I'd like it to be around 21.”

On Teelan’s quickfire end product for the Ports, Currie said: "It's been a wonderful start for the wee man.

"I've always been a big fan, I've known him many, many years.

"I knew exactly what he would bring to the table...we needed that wee bit of zip and quality.

"That ability to go one v one and an end product.

"I thought last week against Annagh he was our best player and was right up there today.

"I'm delighted for the wee man...it's a great start to his Portadown career.

"We had it (that spark) earlier in the season with Josh Ukek.

"But players, especially wingers, go up and down so it's nice to strengthen that area.

"Ryan Mayse has been in the same boat but I thought he was outstanding today with his work ethic.

"I loved it (Teelan's goal)...it's small moments.

"The main thing for us, the last three games (Glenavon, Glentoran, Annagh) we haven't hardly created a chance.

"Today we broke out and looked really, really dangerous and carried a threat."

Currie highlighted the strength of the spine behind a return to winning ways.

"Special credit to our backline today...Aaron Traynor especially, a guy who plays rarely but keeps himself in great condition and is a model pro.

"Our big goalkeeper (Aaron McCarey) came and took pressure off us whenever we needed it.

"Our midfield three was the complete opposite to last week (Irish Cup exit to second-tier Annagh).

"People have to understand too...Luke Wilson and Eoghan McCawl are out for the season, two guys pivotal to what we did last season.

"Guys we would go to for certain situations.

"We were missing Lewis MacKinnon...in my opinion as good as any centre-back in the league.

"And I think Baris (Altintop, MacKinnon's centre-back partner) missed him as well (against Annagh United).