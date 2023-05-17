Venues confirmed for Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifying trips to Slovenia and Kazakhstan in September

Michael O’Neill’s men kicked off their qualifying campaign with a victory over San Marino before losing out to Finland and continue in their quest to qualify for the major tournament when they take on Denmark (away) and Kazakhstan (home) in June.

That double-header will be followed by two away clashes within three days against Slovenia (September 7) and Kazakhstan (September 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Slovenia encounter will be held at the Stadion Stozice in Ljubljana (20.45 kick-off local time), which has a capacity of around 16,000 and is the home ground of Slovenian PrvaLiga club Olimpija Ljubljana.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill

They’ll then travel to the Astana Arena in Astana (19.00 start local time) to play Kazakhstan – the location of their shock 3-2 victory over group favourites Denmark in March.