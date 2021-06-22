Vinny Perth expecting Chris Shields' future to be resolved very soon

The Lilywhites captain, who lives in Bangor, has been heavily linked with a move to Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield.

Speaking after Dundalk s 1-0 win over Drogheda United on Monday night Perth told LMFM Radio that he expects an update in the "next day or two", and although he is keen to retain the club's longest serving player he admitted "changes are afoot" at the club.

"I'm expecting an update in the next day or two," he said.

Chris Shields has been linked with a move to Linfield

"There are changes afoot in Dundalk, some are forced and some are unforced, and we'll give priority on that in the next 24/48 hours.

"Hopefully we can sort something out (to keep the player).

"We obviously respect Chris, he's been an amazing person for me, I've worked with him for eight years.

"He had a challenge on his hands, he was at a crossroads in his life eight years ago.

"He's the most-decorated player in the league there or thereabouts.

"We've lost big players over the years and we've always been okay. If it is the case we'll be okay.