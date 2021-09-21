But one Coleraine supporter put his time to good use by recreating his very own Showgrounds! Dave Reed, a technology, design and engineering technician at Dalriada School, showed his expertise by creating a phenomenal hand-made replica of the Ballycastle Road venue. The project took six months to complete and Dave has been overwhelmed by the response his superb recreation has received on social media. “I came across a Facebook page called Subbuteo Stadium Community and after looking at some of their work, I thought it would be fun to have a go,” he told colerainefc.com. “As a Coleraine fan, The Showgrounds seemed logical to try as it has more character than big Premier League grounds or Windsor Park. “Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters were unable to go to matches so I made use of some spare time to complete the project. “It has taken six months to get to this point and there is still more work to do. “The only parts that are not hand-made are the Subbuteo accessories and fans that you buy and paint yourself. “The reaction from fellow Bannsiders has been great, full of praise and also the self build group on Facebook, which has members worldwide, has been immensely positive especially as this is my first effort.” The real Showgrounds has gone under a facelift of its own this summer with the installation of a new 3G pitch, which will be used for the very first time this Saturday against Ballymena United. Dave already has plans to install a miniature version at his own stadium, but he is looking forward to see the real one this weekend. “Like every supporter, I can’t wait to get back at The Showgrounds and cheer the players on,” he added. “The plans are exciting and it will be quite different to see the new surface on display for the first time. “With the club’s proposed redevelopment, I will be asking my old friend Colin McKendry for a set of plans to go again. “I’ve already bought an astropitch so I will need to get that ready!”