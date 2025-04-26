Players clash at the end of the scoreless draw between Larne and Glentoran in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Larne’s visit of Glentoran was billed as a battle for European football but descended into a post-match brawl on Saturday that led to four red cards issued after the final whistle – with further punishment expected by the Irish FA.

A scoreless draw at Inver Park provided Larne with the vital point required to secure second spot in the Sports Direct Premiership over Glentoran and, as a result, the prize of automatic qualification for European football.

The Glens must now push for Europe via the play-off path but the main focus following an end to play by referee Jamie Robinson was the reaction of both camps.

Incidents were reported by BBC Sport NI across various points on the pitch – with referee Robinson ultimately handing out red cards to Larne’s Aaron Donnelly and Conor McKendry, plus Fuad Sule and Christie Pattison of Glentoran.

Larne head coach Gary Haveron called the situation “really unsavoury”.

"Passions were running really high, sometimes they boil over and it was really unsavoury," he told BBC Sport NI. "It is not something you want to see at games.

"We pride ourselves on being a family club, there are a lot of kids in the stand and that is not how you end the game of football, but when someone comes on and attacks one of your team-mates it is only natural you are going to react to it and that Glentoran would react to that.

"It's not something we want to be associated with, and it is disappointing that that is what the talking points will be and not the grit and determination to get over the line against a good Glentoran side that threw the kitchen sink at us but couldn't break us.

Haveron added: "You have to say to the boys to step back because it drags on and on but there was an antagonist.

"People will get punished and rightfully so, I hope the antagonist is punished the most."

Glentoran boss Declan Devine declared on BBC Sport NI he “didn’t see much of it” plus delivered a verdict of “it takes two to tango”.

"My players stood up for each other on and off the pitch,” Devine told BBC Sport NI. “I'd be more frustrated if my players lay down and took punches.

"I'm extremely proud of the players, I want fight and commitment, maybe not to the level after the game, but it takes two to tango.

"There are certain players in our changing room who are frustrated with certain members of the Larne team instigating fights."

Devine added: "There were a lot of handbags. Tensions were really high and there was a big prize at stake.

"Of course, you shouldn't lift your hands on a football pitch in the 90 minutes and there were a few digs thrown in the 18-yard box in the second half, but no room for violent actions at all during and after the game."

Devine’s focus must now turn to the European play-offs.