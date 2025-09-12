'We don't have a millionaire owner': Irish League club to seek 'urgent meeting' after missing out in NI Football Fund

Crusaders chairman Tommy Whiteside has confirmed the club will be requesting "an urgent meeting" with the Department for Communities after missing out in the NI Football Fund.

Minister Gordon Lyons revealed in an announcement on Thursday that 20 Irish League clubs are progressing to the next stage of due diligence checks with the combined cost of projects around £82million.

While the likes of Cliftonville and Glentoran – the two teams to seal Tier Three funding – were the big winners, there were a number of notable omissions with Ards and Institute, who are currently without their own home, Derry City, Coleraine, Portadown and the Crues missing out.

Lyons insisted the door hasn’t been closed on any club at this stage, stating it’s a case of “not yet” for those frustrated after not progressing.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons speaks to the media as he makes an announcement about the Performance Programme of the Northern Ireland Football Fund. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

In total, the Department for Communities received 37 proposals from 38 clubs while three eligible clubs opted not to apply.

The current ringfenced budget for the NI Football Fund stands at £36.2million – a number first promised in 2011 and which stands well below the £82million of projects which have progressed, but Lyons is confident of gaining further investment.

Crusaders had hoped to make improvements to their Seaview home after applying for a slice of the available money, and having been snubbed at this stage, Whiteside believes it’s tough for clubs like his who don’t have wealthy owners.

"We're disappointed with the abnormal awarding of 13 bids in tier two, to two in tier three and five in tier one,” he told BBC Sport NI. "We think that has been detrimental to the performance clubs in the Premiership, who are more ambitious and have bigger projects.

"It's hard for us as a members' club. Most of our members are working class and aren't rich by any stretch.

"We don't have a millionaire owner who can stick the money in. Other clubs do and they've been awarded money.

"It's tough, a lot of work and resource goes into this. We need to keep fighting on to get where we want to go and I'm sure we will."