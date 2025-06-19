'We feel there's an appetite for it': Gerard Lawlor insists nobody will be forced to play on Sunday as NIFL 'explore other matchday opportunities'

Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) CEO Gerard Lawlor insists nobody will be forced to play on a Sunday if their proposal at the upcoming Irish FA AGM is accepted – rather it’s an opportunity to explore further growth for the Irish League.

NIFL’s previous proposal to amend the current regulation, which states “no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so", to add in “shall not apply to matches played under the auspices" of NIFL, was rejected in 2023 with 104 of 131 voting against the change.

They’ll return to the IFA’s AGM later this month hoping for a more favourable outcome on the subject and Lawlor insists it’s a chance to open up more possibilities for the Irish League with clubs showing interest in hosting matches on different days outside of a traditional Saturday afternoon.

NIFL have staged the last four BetMcLean Cup finals on a Sunday – they set a new attendance record in March when 14,539 spectators watched Cliftonville defeat Glentoran at Windsor Park – while eight Premiership matches were broadcast on a Sunday last season.

NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor. (Photo by Press Eye / Phil Magowan)

Lawlor is looking for NIFL and its clubs to have the freedom to run their league the way they see fit and has called for their proposal to be accepted.

"I'm always looking for another term other than Sunday football because people get caught up in the Sunday element of this,” said Lawlor. “For me, it's about exploring other matchday opportunities.

"We're never going to become a Sunday league, we are never going to play loads of matches on Sundays, but I think at certain times of the year some of our clubs have requested to us they would like to explore that further.

"I think I'm well versed in saying we're a very condensed market at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon and we need to explore other opportunities, be that Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

"The Sunday allows some of those other opportunities to develop so this is not about 'let's all play matches on a Sunday'. It's about the wider part of the strategy which says we'll explore other matchday opportunities.

"At the moment we have a hurdle in our way we need to replace and need to move forward because we feel there's an appetite for it.

"There is an appetite from the senior clubs and the proposal we've put forward this year is that senior clubs should be allowed to deliver their own destiny and come on that journey.

"What we're saying to the rest of the game is it's not my job or NIFL's job to get involved in the business of other leagues, on this one we're saying for those who have concerns about people being forced to do things, we have removed that and we're asking to allow this to come into the game.