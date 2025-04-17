'We would love to keep him': Declan Devine hopes 'outstanding' Glentoran star will extend stay with contract renewal 'work in progress'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Declan Devine admits he “would love” to keep Kodi Lyons-Foster at Glentoran beyond this season with the Premiership club currently working hard to extend his contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur youngster Lyons-Foster has been one of the Glens’ top performers since forcing his way into the team on a consistent basis, racking up 24 Premeirship appearances this term having joined from English non-league outfit Hornchurch.

The 28-year-old’s current deal is set to expire this summer and he has been linked with Coleraine, but his agency, Stable Sports Management, teased a potential new contract is on the cards last weekend with a social media post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After scoring in their 4-0 win over Crusaders, Lyons-Foster admitted he has “absolutely loved my time” at Glentoran playing in front of the club’s supporters, who are also keen to see him stay.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

With key players including Dan Gyollai, Danny Amos and David Fisher agreeing extensions at The Oval earlier this year, Devine will hope for another boost in Lyons-Foster and admits he’s desperate to keep him around.

"The club is talking to Kodi and we'd love to keep him,” said Devine. “He has been outstanding for us this season.

"He had to wait his time earlier in the season because Frankie Hvid was playing some exceptional stuff, as was Marcus Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kodi had to bide his time in getting into the team but once he did he hasn't looked back and he has been a real rock for us in terms of giving us that stability at the back.

"He brings brilliant experience - he has been an England youth international and been at some big clubs throughout his career.

"We would love to keep Kodi but that's out of my remit - there are people behind the scenes working to get that sorted."

Lyons-Foster has shown leadership qualities during his short stint at Glentoran, named captain in a victory over Loughgall earlier this season, and has also displayed versatility having impressed in various positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine feels Lyons-Foster is capable of making an impact beyond just the pitch with the talented defender already starting the process of becoming a qualified coach.

"He's outstanding and is a great person,” added Devine. “He has a real love for the game as well.

"He's doing his coaching badges in England and is a player I feel has a brilliant future ahead of him.

"He sets high standards on a daily basis when he comes in and he trains the way he plays, he's very committed, unassuming but a real talent too.