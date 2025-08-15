'We're always looking': Ruaidhri Higgins addresses potential for further transfer business at Coleraine

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins admits he’s “always looking” to make improvements – but insists he’d be more than happy if the Bannsiders don’t add any further players to their squad before the transfer window slams shut.

The Showgrounds outfit have signed 10 players throughout this summer, including the high-profile arrivals of Joel Cooper, Kodi Lyons-Foster and Will Patching, as they look to challenge for major honours.

Five of their new recruits started in last weekend’s opening Premiership triumph over Larne with Cooper netting a late winner while Lyons-Foster and Newcastle United loanee goalkeeper Aidan Harris helped secure a clean sheet.

It has been an impressive first window for Higgins, and while Coleraine will continue to search the market for potential opportunities, the former Derry City chief is very content.

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"We'll see,” he said. “In the Irish League, a few things always happen towards the end, but we will see.

"If this was our squad until January then I'd be more than happy with it, but we'll see. We're always looking.

"We're trying to add a few younger players we have high hopes for in the 16-17 age bracket so we're not just building for now, but we're building for the future as well."

Lyons-Foster was named in NIFWA’s Team of the Season for his performances at Glentoran throughout an impressive debut Irish League campaign last term and has now formed what looks to be a formidable partnership alongside Charles Dunne.

Dunne, who previously enjoyed spells at Wycombe Wanderers, Motherwell and St Mirren, extended his Coleraine stay after making a significant impact following his January arrival, and Higgins is delighted with the pairing.

"They give us a real platform,” he added. “They're both leaders, really good communicators and I thought the two of them were outstanding last weekend.

"They allow you to play high up the pitch because they've legs, are aggressive and it allows you to play on the front foot because they'll match anybody if it goes over their head.

"We're really happy with them...they are great characters too which is important. They've had a good clean sheet to start alongside good Aidan Harris."

Aged only 18, Harris was the youngest goalkeeper to feature in the Irish League’s opening weekend – he’ll come up against Cliftonville’s Lewis Ridd, who sits second on that list at 21, on Saturday.

Harris is highly-regarded by parent club Newcastle, taking his spot on the bench for a Champions League clash against Italian giants AC Milan in 2023 and made 14 appearances in Premier League Two last term.

Despite his age, Higgins has full faith in Harris’ ability and is happy with the current competition for Coleraine’s number one spot with Derby County loanee Harry Evans also pushing.

"Without a doubt (I’ve full confidence)...if you saw him up close you'd think he was 30 rather than 18!” added Higgins. “He's really brave, very highly-regarded at Newcastle.

"I think when he was 15 they moved him up to the U18s and when he was 16 they moved him to the U21s, so he's very highly-regarded.

"Michael Dougherty, our goalkeeping coach, has fantastic contacts and we were able to get it done.