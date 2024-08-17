"I'm best friends with his Dad, I played with his Dad, I was at school with his Dad.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glentoran enjoyed a 2-1 win over Portadown at Shamrock Park as Jordan Jenkins opened the scoring before a Ryan Mayse equaliser, with Niall McGinn’s last-gasp deflected strike securing the points.

Here’s the verdict of Glentoran manager Declan Devine:

PERFORMANCE...

"We showed magnificent character...we stayed very aggressive in our front play by staying three at the back and keeping bodies up the pitch.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine celebrates with defender Frankie Hvid after victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We carried a wee bit of luck with the goal (Niall McGinn) but I thought we deserved that because we dominated for up to 65, 70 minutes.

"But we have to learn when you're so much on top you've got to put the game to bed."

He added: "We have to expect to win as well, that's the other side of it.

"We have to keep going, keep going, keep going.

"There's no-one jumping around.

"We have to be more clinical.

"And two goals we've given away in the last eight days (v Crusaders and Portadown) we're really disappointed with and we have to learn very quickly.

"As a new group we have to make sure every performance you strive to be better.

"I think we switched off just before it (Portadown equaliser) in terms of our positions on the pitch and that's something we have to learn from because we work hard on it.

"Fitness levels today were good, we're down a lot of bodies so the character the boys showed...Marcus Kane coming on and getting a couple of big headers, I thought James Singleton was outstanding.

JORDAN JENKINS...

"I'm delighted for Jordan Jenkins because I believe he belongs at this club and he put in a huge shift in terms of his work effort and his work-rate and got his rewards in terms of the goal."

He added: "He's just turned 24 years of age, he's got bags of talent.

"The one thing you know when 'JJ' gets in he's going to finish, he's a natural finisher.

"I just want to see him start believing in himself.

"He trains hard every day...he's a player I really badly wanted to keep at the club because I see a lot of qualities in him and he will get better as the season progress but that's a fantastic start for him today."

DYLAN CONNOLLY...

When Dylan Connolly really gets going people will see how good a player he is.

"He's a brilliant lad, he's finding his feet at the minute but when he really gets going you'll see the qualities he has.

"He's had a wonderful career to date, he's only 29 and I think it was a big coup for us getting him up here because he had a lot of admirers in the League of Ireland.

"Thankfully, because of our relationship, I was able to bring him here...I love working with Dylan because of the honesty dripping out of him.

"I know his attributes and I know his work-rate, he'll be absolutely exhausted tonight because of the sprints and high-speed running he put in.

"He's a real asset for us."

PROGRESS...

"It's going to be a work-in-progress, I think we need a few bodies in and, hopefully, we can get them in.

"But they're certainly a lot braver on the ball than when we first came here.

"I thought some of our passages of play were excellent.

"I think the relationship with the fans kept us going, even at 1-1.

"You see the excitement of the fans going away today, you see the players down with them and that's something we need to continue to build.

"Build relationships off the pitch and on it and we'll be okay.

"We needed a win today, we needed to show character, we needed to show that we're serious in what we're doing.

"We were all disappointed - myself more so than anybody - on Friday night (defeat to Crusaders) because that's not a reflection on how I want to play.

"But there was a nervousness and anxiousness about us last Friday but, thankfully, today we showed the moral courage to get on the ball in tight spaces and move it the way I want to play.

"The players, I thought, were really good."

TRANSFERS...

"We've lost a couple over the last couple of days to other clubs and I think everybody in the UK is fighting for the same players from League One down, Scotland, Northern Ireland.

"We have to make sure whenever we do bring anybody in they buy into the fundamentals of the club, which is hard work, honesty, the courage to get on the ball and play.

BEN DOHERTY...

"It's absolute speculation.

"There's no chance Ben will be coming to Glentoran, he's more than happy and having an outstanding season at Derry City.

"I'm best friends with his Dad, I played with his Dad, I was at school with his Dad.