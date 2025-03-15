Dungannon Swifts broke the deadlock off Andrew Mitchell at Shamrock Park then watched Portadown go down to 10 men with Dougie Wilson’s red card before conceding off a Steven McCullough deflected free-kick for a point which ultimately secured the club’s Premiership top-six spot.

Here’s the verdict of Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree:

TOP-SIX CALCULATIONS...

"We knew today if we drew and Coleraine drew that got us top six...because Coleraine and Cliftonville have to play Tuesday night so something would have to give there.

Andrew Mitchell celebrates with the Dungannon Swifts fans after a goal in the 1-1 draw at Shamrock Park against Portadown that secured the visitors a Premiership top-six spot. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Then whenever we saw the results from earlier you maybe rule Cliftonville out of catching us and if we didn't get beat here it would rule Portadown out of catching us.

"It was a case very much of not getting beat but to try and win the game of football and we thought we had at one stage.

"But Portadown responded very, very well down to 10 by putting the ball into areas to try and hurt us and force free-kicks.

"They scored off a free-kick where maybe we have to be braver off the wall.

"But I was glad to hear the final whistle and I don't think I've celebrated a 1-1 draw as much.

SCALE OF ACHIEVEMENT...

"It's a massive achievement for Dungannon Swifts Football Club to finish in the top six.

"The last time was 2009/10 season...Dixie (Robinson) was manager at that stage, I was first-team coach and I think 'Murph' (Darren Murphy) was in along with us.

"It's been a long time...15 years.

"And the league now with so many full-time teams...it's a tough league but, thankfully, we've managed to get over the line.

"My Dad (Joe McAree, former Swifts manager) always gives me grief and says you'll do nothing until you finish fourth in the league two years in a row...he finished fourth in a 16-team and easier league at that stage!

"I just think it's an unbelievable achievement.

CONSISTENCY...

"We found ourselves sitting second, third, fourth all season and everybody on the outside has been expecting Dungannon Swifts' bubble to burst.

"And I know that...some stages I've been expecting it to burst.

"But we've always shown the capabilities to get going again and get back on track (from any setbacks).

"That's credit to the changing room...we've got good players.

"Good footballers, great leaders...we know we're working along with a great group of lads so I'm just delighted for them.

"It was never going to be pretty today but we've shown that ability to go and grind out a result.

"We've so much talent with young lads, good talent coming through but the experience in 'Bigi' (Gael Bigirimana), Leo (Alves), Dean Curry, Danny (Wallace), Andrew Mitchell, James Knowles...all the boys 30-plus have been fantastic as well and put a helluva shift in.

IRISH CUP SEMI-FINAL TO COME...

"It's not a bad end to the season, is it?

"We put up the fixtures of what might be and what could be and we've six games left in the league now which are hugely appealing.

"And an Irish Cup semi-final coming up against Bangor and we'll be doing our utmost to get through that so we've another big one to look forward to.