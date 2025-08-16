Danny Gibson’s goal left Carrick Rangers with full points as Glenavon suffered a second successive Premiership defeat.

Here’s the post-match verdict of Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin:

On the overall performance...

"An awkward place to come, we all knew that, we knew it was going to be a roll-up-the-sleeves job.

Jack Malone on the attack for Glenavon but under pressure from Carrick Rangers' Luke McCullough at Taylors Avenue. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought we did that really well the first half, bar the goal.

"We're not happy with that, it was a soft goal to give away.

"For all the huffing and puffing we done, we didn't breach their defence too often.

"I know we'd one cleared off the line but, as an attacking force, we definitely didn't create anywhere near enough chances.

"We knew it was going to be difficult and one of those were we had to sacrifice performance for the result.

"We did a lot of ugly stuff really well either side of the goal but we just didn't create anywhere enough chances.

"Ultimately, if you don't create you don't score.”

On Davy McDaid’s one-on-one opportunity...

"It was a big chance for us surely.

"He's done well, he's rolled the defender and is in on goal off a great ball forward.

"He scores that, I'm sure it would have changed the flow of the game...how the result turns out.

"But after that there's still a lot of football and we just didn't get in behind Carrick enough.

"The scramble in the box was cleared off the line and it should've been a goal but just that lack of killer instinct in the final third probably cost us at least a point.

"But we have to keep working at it and move on.”

On the disappoint league start...

"Supporters - like myself, the players, the staff - want to win every match.

"It is a competitive league but it's a poor start from us with two defeats and we're not hiding away from that.

"But we are a work-in-progress, it's a young group of players.

"But nobody wants to hear that, they just want to see results.

"We need to get a result to get us up-and-running.

"There's a lot of talent in the room, a lot of young talent and they're probably just experiencing the ugly side of the league at the minute.

"A difficult game against Ballymena to start with, a difficult game here today...I'm sure it was difficult to watch at times.

"Our boys will have to learn to deal with that, if they don't they'll continue to suffer

"It's my job for them to learn these lessons quickly, it's my job for chances to be created at the top end more frequently.

"It's my job to help the strikers start scoring more goals because that's what the game's about...goals win you matches.

"As a group we'll work hard, we'll keep our heads down, we'll take our criticism and we'll lick our wounds tonight.