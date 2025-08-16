Carrick Rangers sit with a perfect return from the first two Premiership games of the season, with Danny Gibson’s strike key to victory on Saturday over Glenavon by 1-0.

Here’s the post-match verdict of Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter:

On the overall performance...

“Danny will obviously grab the headlines a little bit, he's scored some goals in pre-season and he's working very hard.

Joe Crowe highest for Carrick against Glenavon's Jack Malone in the Sports Direct Premiership clash. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

“But, for me, it was a stunning team performance - I'm picking out lots of people today.

"My 'man-of-the-match' was Matthew Snoddy...I thought he was incredible.

"His work-rate, getting around the football pitch, dealing with anything that Glenavon produced.”

On the Carrick positives...

"We starved them of the ball today, we forced them to kick the ball long.

"They kicked the ball long from start to finish...we forced them into doing that.

"We stopped them playing it out from the back.

"The goalkeeper had to kick it the whole day and we were able to deal with the long ball pretty easily...a team like Glenavon, who like to pass it and play.

"We stopped them at source then we were the team that created a couple of really good chances to score."

On Aidan Steele...

"You saw in Aidan Steele a player also emerging well.

"Some of his quality from free-kicks and delivery from wide areas was excellent.

"I had him at Crusaders as a young boy, he was at Crystal Palace and Watford as a youngster.

"We knew his quality and then he came back and he came into a very good Crusaders team.

"He was finding it difficult to get game time, we let him go out on loan to Ards and he ended up staying at Ards.

"I think that was the best thing that's ever happened to him...he strengthens up and gets that physique.

"He's only 22 but has now matured into the player we knew he was capable of...

"He has natural talent, very good ability.

"You can see it with his brain, how it works, how he passes and receives it, strikes it.

"When you see that in a player you can develop that type of talent.

"He's a good player...you don't score 14 goals in the Championship (with Ards) and play the way he does and not have that ability.

"It sometimes takes a little bit longer with the physique to mature into that standard of football and I think now we're seeing him ready.”

On the result...

"We snuffed them out a lot today and didn't let Glenavon play their football, which is probably credit to us.

"In that type of game, with people being marked really tight, it nearly always is the odd chance that wins it.

"That game felt like a 1-0 today where one goal would win either way.

"We had that wee bit of spark about us, with a couple of other chances in the first half we nearly broke the line.

"They had that opportunity where they broke the line, pulled it back and we cleared it off the line.

"That was the tale of the tape but Glenavon are a team also in change.

"A brand-new squad of players, people bedding in...very talented players and they'll be a very good team."

On Joe Crowe...

"Joe has been struggling really badly all week with blisters and didn't train.

"We were fortunate enough to get him patched up but he was really struggling today.

"And he really went through the pain barrier for us, as he does.

"But I think this week he'll be okay."

On strong start...

"We're trying to build this slowly...it's not going to happen overnight.

"Two wins (but) you (could) then lose your next six!

"We won't get carried away with two wins.

"We're blending a new group, brand-new players.