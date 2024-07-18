Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crusaders’ Europa Conference League first qualifying round second-leg clash at Seaview with Caernarfon Town proved a thriller that ended in the Irish League outfit’s exit.

The Crues played host to the side from Wales having lost out by 2-0 over the first leg.

Caernarfon Town broke the deadlock in Belfast for a 3-0 lead before a battling second-half display left Crusaders on level terms at 3-3 on aggregate at the end of normal time.

Extra-time failed to divide the sides and Crusaders ultimately finished down in the penalty shoot-out by 8-7.

Crusaders' Adam Lecky battling for the upper hand over Gruff Williams in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round loss to Caernarfon Town at Seaview. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

Baxter’s post-match reaction was as follows:

ON LOSING OVER PENALTY KICKS...

"But when it goes to penalties it's always going to be a lottery and I think just both teams in extra-time were slugging it out and trying to defend their 18s.

"There wasn't a lot of clearcut chances or a lot of quality in that last half-hour.

"When it goes to penalty kicks someone is always going to lose in a horrible fashion."

ON 3-0 DOWN AT HALF-TIME...

"(The team) looked dead and buried at half-time, three down and something drastically had to change.

"We changed the shape and just threw everything at the whole thing and the turnaround was magnificent.

"We had that wee moment when the ball slipped in to Ben Kennedy and I thought we might knock in the fourth goal, which would have taken the tie away from them.”

He added: "We talked at half-time inside, there were a few comments around...we glued our heads together and said this is the only way to go.

"We changed a couple of wee things that we thought would effectively put the ball into their box to score the goals.

"And we got them early and we absolutely put full throttle down.

"To score three goals in European football in a 45-minute spell is no easy feat.

"And the boys are to be credited for that but you've always got to look at something over 180 minutes of football and we gave ourselves an uphill task here.

"Particularly going a third goal behind was always going to be an uphill task.

"So, whilst we'll be pleased with the rally, pleased with the effort...we obviously haven't done enough in this tie to go through.

"And that's the tale of the tape.

"To have to go to extra-time, to have to go to penalties is our own fault because we haven't done enough in this tie.”

ON FIRST-LEG WOES...

"Probably from our point of view we've lost the tie out there, losing 2-0 and not being in a position of strength coming into this game...2-0 down was a big uphill task.

"The boys rallied hard and gave their lot in the second half but it wasn't to be and we wish Caernarfon Town every success in their onward journey.

ON THE PENALTY APPEAL..."I think maybe we were shouting for a big call for a penalty...I'm not sure, I would have to see it back.

"From my angle I couldn't see it really to be honest but the whole stadium was up for it, so I'm not sure.”

He added: "You can only judge, I think, the reaction of people and players to a man where up for it.

"We don't, unfortunately, have the VAR to say was it or wasn't it...certainly there was a big shout.

"I haven't seen it on video just yet.

"But we can talk all we want around was it, wasn't it a penalty...it wasn't given and therefore you play on.

"And that's the rules of the game, the referee is there to officiate a game of football, he hasn't given it, you have to accept that, move on and play the next part of it and hope that it goes your way.

"That's football."

ON CAERNARFON TOWN...

"I commented on how much they actually looked like a Crusaders team of old in the first leg...they fought for every ball, they headed every ball and we put them under a little bit of pressure in the second half (but) they fought like tigers.

"Hence we had to make some changes to match them in that department here tonight.

"And they fought for their lives and you can see what it means to their travelling support, their team and their staff and they fought like crazy to be in the next round of this competition.

"We didn't do enough in the first leg to work that out, if you like, and know that that was coming your way.

"It's easy to sit back after the event and say 'if only we'd done this, if only we'd done that', maybe sat in and played for a draw or whatever (in the first leg).