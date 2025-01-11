Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portadown managed to stop the rot following three consecutive defeats with a 1-0 derby win over Loughgall thanks to James Teelan’s first-half finish.

Here’s the verdict of Portadown manager Niall Currie:

DERBY TEST...

"I'd much rather have had a full-time team than to come here to Loughgall on that pitch today, to be honest.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Today was a first and second ball game on a really difficult pitch to play any kind of football.

"I may have aged 10 years but from a spectator's viewpoint I think it was really exciting.

"It was end-to-end stuff...although we allowed it to become that and it ended up a game of basketball.

"We gave Loughgall oxygen to come at us because of the previous chances we missed.

"We should have had that game out of sight and it could easily have been two or three.

"Nathaniel (Ferris) came on and made a great impact for Loughgall but Ryan Mayse's chance (blocked on the line by Adam Towe) is scored and it's game over.

"With the chances we missed we kept encouraging them to come on and have a go."

He added: "I thought we thoroughly, thoroughly deserved our victory...we were the better team and carried the most threat and should've put that game to bed earlier."

DEFENCE...

"Special credit to our backline today...Aaron Traynor especially, a guy who plays rarely but keeps himself in great condition and is a model pro.

"Our big goalkeeper (Aaron McCarey) came and took pressure off us whenever we needed it.

"Our midfield three was the complete opposite to last week (Irish Cup exit to second-tier Annagh).

"People have to understand too...Luke Wilson and Eoghan McCawl are out for the season, two guys pivotal to what we did last season.

"Guys we would go to for certain situations.

"We’ve been missing Lewis MacKinnon...in my opinion as good as any centre-back in the league.

"And I think Baris (Altintop, MacKinnon's centre-back partner) missed him as well (against Annagh United).

"It's key we keep our spine together."

TRANSFERS...

"The squad's a wee bit light now with the long-term injuries we have, so it's important we do something.

"The problem is the usual thing...one in, one out scenario but not a lot of people want to leave this club and I can understand that.

"Ultimately, we have to generate that situation, we'll see what happens over the next week or so but we certainly need a couple of players to bulk us out.

"I think we're sitting with roughly 18 or 19 outfield players and two goalkeepers at least and I'd like it to be around 21.”

JAMES TEELAN...

"It's been a wonderful start for the wee man (January signing).

"I've always been a big fan, I've known him many, many years.

"I knew exactly what he would bring to the table...we needed that wee bit of zip and quality.

"That ability to go one v one and an end product.

"I thought last week against Annagh he was our best player and today was right up there.

"I'm delighted for the wee man...it's a great start to his Portadown career.

"We had it (that spark) earlier in the season with Josh Ukek.

"But players, especially wingers, go up and down so it's nice to strengthen that area.

"Ryan Mayse has been in the same boat but I thought he was outstanding today with his work ethic.

"I loved it (Teelan's goal)...it's small moments.

"The main thing for us, the last three games (Glenavon, Glentoran, Annagh) we haven't hardly created a chance.