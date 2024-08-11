Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Linfield star Mark Stafford could be forgiven for thinking this management business is a walk in the park after starting his tenure as Ballinamallard United boss with a convincing 4-0 Championship victory over Ballyclare Comrades.

Stafford, who won four Irish League titles during a trophy-laden six-year spell at Windsor Park, was named as Tommy Canning’s successor earlier this summer having previously served as assistant.

When Harry McConkey departed in October, Stafford was handed temporary control and guided the struggling Mallards to consecutive victories over Ballyclare, Bangor and Knockbreda before Canning’s arrival, which means he has now won all four matches as manager, scoring 10 goals and conceding only one in the process.

Second-half strikes from Alex Holder, Darragh Byrne, Callum Moorehead and Danny Barker helped the Ferney Park outfit move top of the second-tier table after the opening weekend of Championship action and captain Aaron Arkinson says he has been mightily impressed by how quickly Stafford took to the new role.

Mark Stafford in action for Ballinamallard United last year against Glenavon. He's now manager of the Championship club. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"Mark is great,” he said. “All the guys know him from playing and he's a local man too. We all know what Mark has done in the game - he has been there and done it, so it has been really good to work with him.

"I've been really impressed with how he has taken to his first job as a manager. Mark would be the first one to tell you that maybe two or three years down the line would have been ideal for him to take this job, but the way things have worked out it has been sprung on him and he couldn't have turned it down. We've been really impressed with his sessions throughout pre-season and he has done so well.

"He has the immediate respect of the changing room. Mark has been there and done it and all the guys have a huge amount of respect for him...when Mark speaks you listen to him and take on board what he has to say. He has a great name around Ballinamallard and he has all the respect."

Ballinamallard, who spent six consecutive seasons in the Premiership between 2012/13 and 2017/18, ultimately finished ninth last term, but every campaign presents a fresh opportunity and Arkinson admits it’s crucial to start quickly.

"We see it every year that the standard continues to improve,” he added. “It's a really unpredictable league and really competitive with any team capable of beating each other on their day so you can't take any team lightly.

"Going into every season it's hard to pick out who the favourites are for the league. Everyone is on the same level and it takes a few games to get into the swing of things to gauge what sort of targets you can set for the year.