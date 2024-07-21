Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish League champions Larne will discover their UEFA Conference League third round qualifying opponents on Monday – and a couple of familiar faces could lie in wait as Tiernan Lynch’s side look to progress in Europe.

Having lost out 7-0 on aggregate in their Champions League clash with Latvian outfit RFS, the Inver Reds received a bye straight into the third round of UEFA’s third-tier competition, where they could be joined by Cliftonville if the North Belfast side can navigate past FC Auda.

Larne are reported to be one of four unseeded teams in the Champions Path section of the draw, meaning they could once again be pitted against Finland’s HJK Helsinki, who Lynch’s men narrowly lost out to in Champions League first round qualifying last year.

Another former opponent, Kosovo’s FC Ballkani, could also be set for a second showdown with Larne if they beat Maltese outfit Ħamrun Spartans in second round qualifying – Ballkani impressed in their 7-1 aggregate victory last summer before progressing into the Conference League group stages.

Larne’s Conor McKendry in action against RFS’ Daniels Balodis at Inver Park last week. PIC: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

The winner of the tie between FC Struga (North Macedonia) and FC Pyunik (Armenia) are potential opponents when the draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday afternoon, as are the winners of the tie involving FC Flora (Estonia) and AC Virtus (San Marino).

Victory over two legs – the first leg is scheduled for August 8 and return tie on August 15 – would leave Larne one step away from creating a piece of history by becoming the maiden Irish League side to qualify for the group stages of European competition.

Of all potential opponents, HJK, who sit top of Finland’s Veikkausliiga table on goal difference after playing 17 matches, and FC Flora are the only two teams that participate in summer leagues.

Reflecting on defeat to RFS at Inver Park, Lynch told the club's media channel: "When you get beat 4-0 by anybody, it's always a harsh reality. It's probably been the only 4-0 game I've been involved in where I was hugely proud of the players.

"We came off at half-time and for 38 minutes it's as good a performance as I've ever seen from any Irish League team. I thought that everything we've talked about, about everything we asked for, everything we worked on - we got it in abundance.

"Their little bit of class took over and for six minutes it was a little bit of a whirlwind. I thought the boys regrouped and came back out the second-half and they went again.

"There was a huge difference in the end in levels and fitness levels and where one team is compared to the other team. I thought there were so many positives in the group and it was a tough pill to swallow but there's also some fabulous learning curves in there."

The winners of FC Differdange 03 vs FC Ordabasy, Víkingur Reykjavík vs KF Egnatia and FC Dinamo Batumi vs FK Dečić are set to join Larne as unseeded teams in the Champions Path.