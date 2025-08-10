Who was the star performer from each team during Ballymena United's Irish League win over Glenavon?

For the first time in five years, Ballymena United kicked off their Premiership campaign on a winning note as Donal Rocks’ brace secured a 2-0 triumph over Glenavon.

Rocks came into the fixture having only previously netted one league goal since joining Ballymena from Cliftonville, but he struck an early ‘Goal of the Season’ contender with his long-range rocket which sealed three points.

It’s time to have a look at who was the top performer from each team at Mourneview Park.

Donal Rocks (Ballymena United)

Donal Rocks scored twice in Ballymena United's weekend win over Glenavon. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

It’s hard to look past match-winner Rocks, who secured three points for his side with a sensational strike from distance – an effort which perhaps surprised even him!

Rocks is a player who has earned Jim Ervin’s full trust with the versatile 25-year-old a consistent presence in the Sky Blues line-up when fit and he has been handed extra responsibility this season, named vice-captain alongside Patrick McEleney to skipper Sean O’Neill.

The former Cliftonville midfielder is tenacious and provides plenty of energy for Ballymena, often getting through the unseen work which is truly appreciated by team-mates, allowing his team to tick.

His contributions were not only crucial, but also timely, putting Ballymena ahead on the stroke of half-time by getting himself in prime position to tuck home Matthew Clarke’s delightful cross before striking again just as Glenavon were starting to get on top.

Having been rewarded with a new contract during the summer despite missing the end of last season through injury, this promises to be a big season for Rocks in an improved squad looking to ascend the Premiership table.

Debutant Ali Gould also deserves an honourable mention. The 20-year-old, who joined the Irish League club after a stint with Watford, barely put a foot wrong all afternoon and looked assured alongside Stephen O’Donnell and Clarke.

Barney McKeown (Glenavon)

It was a difficult afternoon with not many standout performances for Glenavon, but captain McKeown was named sponsor’s Player of the Match after picking up from where he left off following an impressive debut campaign at Mourneview Park.

Still only 24, former Everton youngster McKeown is now assuming the role of elder statesman in the Glenavon defence alongside new partners Harry Murphy (21) and Kyle McClelland (23), who both joined the club this summer.

McKeown is a solid presence at the back for Paddy McLaughlin’s men and can help lay the platform for the Lurgan Blues as the season progresses, but Saturday’s result is one they’ll want to forget quickly.

Ex-Newry City and Portadown centre-back McKeown had a couple of tidy moments, playing out from the back to help launch attacks while he also nearly troubled Ballymena goalkeeper Sean O’Neill with a second half header which was ultimately cleared.

Elsewhere, Stephen Mallon showed some bright sparks and gave Glenavon fans cause for optimism, dancing in from the right and was much more dangerous in the second half.

Saturday’s teams

Glenavon: Carney, Murphy (Lowe, 46), McKeown (C), McClelland, Wilson (McMullan, 76), Burns, Carlin (McDaid, 65), Malone, Mallon, Smith (O’Connor), McGovern (Lomboto, 46).

Subs not used: Byrne, Baird.

Ballymena United: O'Neill (C), Toure, Gould, O'Donnell, Clarke, Thompson (Nelson, 89), McEleney, Rocks (Jarvis, 81), Corbally (O'Connor, 89), Kennedy (O'Reilly, 89), McCurry (Edogun, 71).