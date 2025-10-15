Why talk from Michael O'Neill stuck with Gary Haveron when promoting Larne assistant who is 'the best at what he does'

New Larne boss Gary Haveron admits a talk from Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was in his head while appointing Mick O’Boyle as his assistant at Inver Park.

Following a successful interim spell in charge, which included a seven-game unbeaten Premiership run, Haveron has taken over the top job on a permanent basis, signing a three-year contract.

Former Irish League stars Jeff Hughes, Keith O’Hara and Alan Mannus will all serve on his backroom team with O’Boyle, who is promoted from his previous position as Larne’s Head of Athletic Development, taking on the number two role.

O’Boyle first joined the Co Antrim club as Head Sports Therapist in June 2019 and also held the position of Head of Medical Services, playing a key role in Larne’s golden period of success.

New Larne manager Gary Haveron. (Photo by Larne FC)

While Haveron was completing his UEFA Pro Licence, Northern Ireland boss O’Neill spoke to candidates around the topic of staff.

His words about surrounding yourself with people who complement your own skills stuck with Haveron and he’s confident O’Boyle will challenge him consistently in the role.

"We’ve been incredibly blessed to have fantastic people within the club,” said Haveron. “Mick has been with the first team longer than I have.

"I remember going to do the Pro Licence and Michael O’Neill did a talk...when he spoke about your staff, a lot of staff can do the same things as you can, anybody can put on the sessions, so what I have is unbelievable football knowledge in Keith O’Hara, Jeff Hughes and Alan Mannus, but there’s also that element of what you can’t do and how they complement you.

"We can all do each other’s jobs, but none of us can do Mick’s. He’s instrumental, not only from the physio background but strength and conditioning.

"There was something that Michael mentioned which stuck in my head about needing somebody who brings you something different and a unique view of how they see the game.

"For him it was Austin McPhee with the set-pieces, for me Mick is more than 10%, he’s like 30 or 40% because of how he will challenge me.

"He’s always very honest and open, he doesn’t sugar-coat things, he’s such a great person to have in our environment.

"I know how close he is with the players, he has a great relationship with them. If you go into the Larne Academy of Sport, the hub is in the physio’s room where Mick has them bouncing off each other.

"When we’ve somebody as talented as that within our club, it was only right to promote him into this position, he has earned it.