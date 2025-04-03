Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having scored nearly 200 goals for Linfield and played his part in four Premiership title triumphs, Andrew Waterworth knows what it takes to succeed in perhaps the Irish League’s most pressurised position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s nothing quite like the expectation placed on the shoulders of a Linfield striker, tasked with not only delivering silverware success but also trying to follow in the footsteps of legendary figures that have came before, including Glenn Ferguson, Martin McGaughey and Peter Thompson.

"You're always living with the reputation of players that have came before you,” says Waterworth. “You're always trying to fill the void left by the greats that have gone before you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arriving from Glentoran in 2013, Waterworth was thrust into the Windsor Park cauldron and thrived, netting 190 times in 349 appearances across a stellar eight-year stretch and famously scored hat-tricks in consecutive weeks as Linfield clinched a Premiership and Irish Cup double in 2017.

Matthew Fitzpatrick has starred in Linfield's run to the Irish League title. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Now, four years after Waterworth departed, Matthew Fitzpatrick finds himself in the same position, and just like the aforementioned icons, he has fired the Blues to a Gibson Cup – the first of his career after scoring 12 league goals this term.

It appears Fitzpatrick has taken his game to another level in recent months and looks at home, netting 10 times and providing eight assists in his last 23 appearances, responding in fine fashion to criticism aimed at him after a mixed debut campaign.

"Matthew has been critical to everything positive about Linfield this year,” added Waterworth. “He has had to endure critics, but that is natural as a number nine at Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having played with him and being friendly with him, I told him he would be perfect for Linfield because he's such a genuine, humble person.

"He's very selfless and even if he wasn't scoring goals early doors you could see the amount of work he was putting in and how well he led the line.

“I'm delighted for Matthew because he's such a good person. When he asked me about going to Linfield I said 'do it, it's a great club and you're a great player'.

"His hold-up play is brilliant, he's athletic, physical, makes a lot of runs beyond to stretch defences, really good on set-pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has a lot to his game and that's why even at times when he's not scoring Healy keeps him on the pitch because of what he brings to the rest of the team.

"I remember having a conversation with David when he was signing Matthew and he asked me about him. I said 'you'll love him' because I know what David likes and I knew that was going to be a perfect match."

While there’s nothing quite like the pressure, there’s also nothing quite like the love with Linfield fans showing a clear appreciation for the role played by Fitzpatrick in this season’s triumph – the club’s record-breaking 57th.

Leading the line for Linfield, your objective is to score goals and lots of them, but Fitzpatrick’s game is about far more than just pure numbers with his physical presence giving David Healy’s side another dimension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Cooper has also benefitted from featuring alongside Fitzpatrick with the former Glenavon star playing an important part in many of his 19 league goals – the pair have combined to score 31 of Linfield’s 64 Premiership goals this term.

Last season’s criticism was either going to be the making or breaking of Fitzpatrick, but Waterworth always knew he had what it takes to shine on the biggest stage.

"People always say it takes a special character to be at Linfield because even when you're winning the league some people will say 'they aren't at the top of their game,” said Waterworth. “Matthew has had to endure his critics and people saying he doesn't score enough goals.

"He has kept his head down and been really classy. He's never once looked for excuses or bitten back, he has got on with it, and has always been a team player. It's the sign of a Linfield player to come through the other end of that criticism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have that pressure on your shoulders, but when you are scoring at Linfield, the love you get makes up for all the scrutiny and tough times you endure. There's no better feeling than scoring in front of a strong Linfield following and winning titles because they make you feel special.

"I'm sure if you put to Matthew are the tough times worth the plaudits and enjoyment from the Linfield fans when you do well, I'm sure he'd say yes.