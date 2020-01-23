OPINION: Injury-time goal proves Portadown’s path to glory will be built by grit

After defending uncharacteristic of this season’s Portadown, the Bluefin Sport Championship leaders rescued a point on Saturday with a goal very much in keeping with the squad character.

Saturday’s injury-time equaliser by Ports captain Luke Wilson marked the fifth occasion in which a goal had been scored by the title favourites following the end of regulation time. A number of points have also been salvaged or cemented from losing positions or late on.

If, having previously steered Warrenpoint Town to second-tier title success, Matthew Tipton can secure another step up to the Irish League’s top table, it will arrive built on a foundation of steel and spirit.

The division’s meanest defence displayed lapses in concentration in the immediate aftermath of a corner-kick then penalty save that cost the club a 2-0 lead against Ballinamallard.

However, once again, the Ports delivered to fight back from 3-2 with 94 minutes on the clock and produce an end product off set-piece planning.

Alongside his admiration for Portadown’s strengths, Ballinamallard boss Harry McConkey was left to rue the cost of failure by his players to replicate the intensity on show across three unbeaten appearances with the Championship pace-setters when up against the chasing pack.

United’s inability to maintain that form on a consistent basis stands key to a six-point gap between the top two clubs despite Portadown having failed to defeat their closest challengers.

If Portadown can maintain the momentum which has delivered 56 points from 25 league tests and claim the title then it will prove glory achieved off grit.

Defeats to Ballinamallard in August and December marked the first and last experienced by Portadown to date - two of only three overall.

If Portadown can provide the full stop on the season now expected by most observers, it is a squad which may return to the top flight lacking senior experience but with undoubted character.