OPINION: Larne’s story about more than money - all the pieces matter

It is somewhat inevitable that with Larne’s increased bank balance comes an increased air of scrutiny.

A swash-buckling march to last season’s Bluefin Sport Championship title built on the benefit of significant financial investment left Larne dealing with greater expectations than any previous side promoted up to senior football.

The outside viewpoint of a club for whom money can solve all answers and ensure a path to success ignorant of the effort behind every forward step must naturally jar for those within the Inver Park set-up devoting so much energy to building.

The internal message of community-driven roots establishing a foundation for long-term growth is one often mocked by external sources who opt instead to focus only on the cash.

Ultimately, the conversation over Larne’s rise must remain white noise to those in red and white on the training ground and pitch.

Larne arrived at Mourneview Park on Saturday fresh from the recent 6-0 mauling of Glenavon and left with another three vital points, achieved in an altogether different fashion.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch often references his belief in this season as a journey - Saturday’s result marked another away victory, the fifth of seven wins in total achieved by the club at the top table.

For all the forward momentum and free-flowing football produced towards securing last season’s league crown, Lynch will point to the hard work at the heart of that success and how the current campaign marks a continuation of that journey.

Saturday’s ability to gain rewards off the hard work of set-piece drills offered evidence of growth, alongside the ability to stand firm under Glenavon pressure at 2-1 before proving clinical to display the cutting edge required for the game’s decisive fourth goal.

Larne may boast a squad of players with high reputations and high wages compared to most rivals but the devil is in the detail and, put simply, all the pieces matter.